CPA football tournament final held

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 1: The final match of Inter-Divisional Football Tournament-2023 organised by Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) Sports Association held at Shaheed Engineer Shamsuzzaman Stadium on Monday. In that game, Security Department won the title beating Transport Department by 3-2 in a tie breaker.CPA member Engineering Commodore Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman was present as the chief guest in the final match and distributed prizes.President and Director (Appreciation) Md Mominur Rashid (Deputy Secretary), Director (Security) Lt. Col. Mostafa Arif-ur Rahman Khan, Vice President and Secretary of CPA Sports Association Md Omar Farooq, General Secretary and Chief Personnel Officer Md Nasir Uddin along with other officers and leaders of Chittagong Port Employees Parishad were also present on the occasion.