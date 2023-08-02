Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 August, 2023, 3:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Australia's Khawaja laments 'frustrating' ball change in Ashes finale

Published : Wednesday, 2 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105

Australia's Khawaja laments 'frustrating' ball change in Ashes finale

Australia's Khawaja laments 'frustrating' ball change in Ashes finale

LONDON, AUG 1: Australia batsman Usman Khawaja was left to rue a "frustrating" ball change which he believed played a key role in England's fightback to win the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval.

The tourists started Monday's last day on 135-0, needing just 249 more runs to reach an imposing victory target of 384.

But England's Chris Woakes struck twice early on, taking two wickets in seven balls as he removed both David Warner (60) and Khawaja (72) following their impressive opening stand.

The ball appeared to be moving significantly more in the air and off the pitch than it had on the fourth day.

And while overhead conditions and a rain-freshened pitch may have played their part in making batting conditions more difficult, a change of ball, brought about when England fast bowler Mark Wood hit Khawaja on the helmet late on Sunday, may have been a factor as well.

In these circumstances, the on-field umpires are supposed to select a replacement ball in similar condition to the one being discarded.

But television pictures suggested the replacement ball was significantly newer than the old ball and that there did not appear to be one of equal wear and tear for the umpires to select from a box of replacement balls.

"I walked straight up to Kumar (Dharmasena, the umpire) and said straightaway, 'That ball looks nothing like the one we were playing with. I can see writing on it'," Khawaja told cricket.com.au after Australia had been bowled out for 334 to give England a 49-run victory.

"It felt harder than any ball I've faced in this Ashes series -- and I've opened the batting against the new ball every single time," added Khawaja, the leading run-scorer on either side in the five-Test campaign with 496.

"I said, 'I don't know what's going on -- you've gone from an old, reverse (swinging) ball to a brand-new ball.

"Personally, I think if there's nothing else in the box that can match the ball you have, you can't really change it.

"It's a bit frustrating as a batting unit because we worked our backsides off for 36 overs and then they changed the ball.

"As an opener you work so hard to get through to there and then you're facing a new ball again."

Khawaja added he hoped the International Cricket Council would take note of what had happened, adding: "Unfortunately, that's the hand you get dealt sometimes in cricket.

"It may not feel fair, but hopefully the ICC can learn from it and try to look at that ball to change the process."

The drawn series meant Australia, as the holders, retained the Ashes.

But a shared campaign left Australia still waiting for a first Ashes series win in England in 22 years.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hasan Mahmud tested dengue positive
Afif joins national camp instead of taking off for Canada
CPA football tournament final held
Australia's Khawaja laments 'frustrating' ball change in Ashes finale
England draw Ashes
Qualification round of World Archery held
McCullum proud of how England stayed true to attacking plan in Ashes
USA survive Portugal scare to reach World Cup last 16


Latest News
Jatiya Party's politics was not right: GM Quader
UN encourages 'peaceful, credible, and inclusive' elections in Bangladesh
Cricketer Hasan Mahmud tests positive for dengue
Six fishermen missing as 5 trawlers capsize in sea estuary of Bay
20 killed in India crane collapse
Teachers call off protest after 21 days
Fugitive JMB member held in capital
Sheltering Bangabandhu's killers is shameful for US, Canada: Momen
Xi Jinping replaces leaders of China's elite nuclear force
Afif skips GT20 Canada due to visa complications
Most Read News
Popularise breastfeeding
Renovation works begin today
Third-party assignment of invoices, trade finance
Leave to appeal against legality of 290 MPs' oath dismissed
34 students arrested on intel info, remand to be sought: Police
Peter Haas holding meeting with CEC
Jamaat to hold rally in Dhaka on August 4
No more loose soybean oil from today
Delwar of NHA handed over to police for making huge wealth
US to send pre-election monitoring team in October
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft