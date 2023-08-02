Qualification round of World Archery held







In the recurve men's section, Ramkrishno Saha of Bangladesh finished 31st scoring 658, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel finished 75th scoring 644 and Md Sagar Islam finished 113th scoring 628 among the 167 archers.



In the women's section, promising archer Diya Siddique finished 63rd among the 140 archers after scoring 618.

In the recurve men's team event, the Bangladesh archery team featuring Ramkrishno Saha, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Md Sagor Islam finished 35th among the forty seven teams after scoring 1930 while in the recurve mixed team event Bangladesh archery team comprising Ramkrishno Saham and Diya Siddique finished 27th among the fifty seven teams after scoring 1276.



Bangladesh National archery team comprises six archers (four men's and two women's) are participating in seven events of the championship.



Earlier on Sunday last, a nine-member Bangladesh archery team left Dhaka for Germany to participate in the World Archery Championship' 2023 to be held in Berlin from July 31 to August 6.



Bangladesh National Archery team comprises one manager, one head coach, one coach and six archers (four men's and two women's) and it will compete in seven events.



Participating events of Bangladesh are recurve men's team, recurve men's singles, recurve women's singles, recurve mixed doubles, compound men's singles, compound women's singles and compound mixed doubles. BSS



