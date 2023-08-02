

USA survive Portugal scare to reach World Cup last 16



The USA struggled to impose themselves against opponents ranked 21st in the world and appearing at their first World Cup, and Portugal almost won the game in injury time when substitute Ana Capeta hit the post.



Holding on for the draw means Vlatko Andonovski's side finish in second place in Group E.

The Netherlands go through as group winners after a 7-0 demolition of a Vietnam side who were beaten just 3-0 by the Americans in their first match at the tournament.



That means pre-tournament favourites the USA will move to Australia to play a last-16 tie on Sunday against the winners of Group G, in all likelihood Sweden.



Nothing about their performance here in front of almost 41,000 in Auckland, or in their two previous matches, suggests the United States will find it easy against a side who finished third at the last World Cup.



"We are not happy with the performance we put out there but at the same time we are moving on," said Alex Morgan.



"This is not the first time in my career that we have moved on in second in the group.



"Now it is about coming back together, knowing that we have the pieces to go all the way, but putting all that together."



In fact, it is just the second time in Women's World Cup history that the USA have failed to top their group, although on the last occasion, in 2011, they reached the final before losing on penalties to Japan.



They had never before won just one group game, and the regression from four years ago in France is striking.



That time they won all three matches in the first phase, rattling in 18 goals without reply.



Andonovski has insisted a youthful new team will need time to find its feet, but an urgent step-up will be required if they are not to be eliminated early in the knockout phase.



The US have never before failed to reach the semi-finals in the eight prior editions of the World Cup.



Andonovski made two changes from the 1-1 draw with the Netherlands, with Rose Lavelle getting a first start at the tournament.



Savannah DeMelo made way for her, while Lynn Williams was brought in on the right wing as Trinity Rodman dropped out.



Portugal had to win to go through but played as if there was no pressure on them at all, with Andreia Norton shooting over early on and the lively Jessica Silva dragging a shot wide from a good position soon after.



They had more of the possession, and the much-fancied Americans struggled to match the intensity or aggression of a Portugal team who had beaten Vietnam 2-0 last time out.



Starting a World Cup match for the first time, Williams found the going tough but did have her team's best chances in the opening half, including a snap-shot in stoppage time that was saved by goalkeeper Ines Pereira.



The US started better in the second half but Andonovski was alarmed enough to call for Megan Rapinoe, the veteran replacing Sophia Smith just after the hour. �AFP



