Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 August, 2023, 3:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

USA survive Portugal scare to reach World Cup last 16

Published : Wednesday, 2 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109

USA survive Portugal scare to reach World Cup last 16

USA survive Portugal scare to reach World Cup last 16

AUCKLAND, AUG 1: Holders the United States survived a huge scare to reach the last 16 of the Women's World Cup on Tuesday after a 0-0 draw against Portugal, who were unlucky not to claim a sensational win at Eden Park that would have taken them through instead.

The USA struggled to impose themselves against opponents ranked 21st in the world and appearing at their first World Cup, and Portugal almost won the game in injury time when substitute Ana Capeta hit the post.

Holding on for the draw means Vlatko Andonovski's side finish in second place in Group E.

The Netherlands go through as group winners after a 7-0 demolition of a Vietnam side who were beaten just 3-0 by the Americans in their first match at the tournament.

That means pre-tournament favourites the USA will move to Australia to play a last-16 tie on Sunday against the winners of Group G, in all likelihood Sweden.

Nothing about their performance here in front of almost 41,000 in Auckland, or in their two previous matches, suggests the United States will find it easy against a side who finished third at the last World Cup.

"We are not happy with the performance we put out there but at the same time we are moving on," said Alex Morgan.

"This is not the first time in my career that we have moved on in second in the group.

"Now it is about coming back together, knowing that we have the pieces to go all the way, but putting all that together."

In fact, it is just the second time in Women's World Cup history that the USA have failed to top their group, although on the last occasion, in 2011, they reached the final before losing on penalties to Japan.

They had never before won just one group game, and the regression from four years ago in France is striking.

That time they won all three matches in the first phase, rattling in 18 goals without reply.

Andonovski has insisted a youthful new team will need time to find its feet, but an urgent step-up will be required if they are not to be eliminated early in the knockout phase.

The US have never before failed to reach the semi-finals in the eight prior editions of the World Cup.

Andonovski made two changes from the 1-1 draw with the Netherlands, with Rose Lavelle getting a first start at the tournament.

Savannah DeMelo made way for her, while Lynn Williams was brought in on the right wing as Trinity Rodman dropped out.

Portugal had to win to go through but played as if there was no pressure on them at all, with Andreia Norton shooting over early on and the lively Jessica Silva dragging a shot wide from a good position soon after.

They had more of the possession, and the much-fancied Americans struggled to match the intensity or aggression of a Portugal team who had beaten Vietnam 2-0 last time out.

Starting a World Cup match for the first time, Williams found the going tough but did have her team's best chances in the opening half, including a snap-shot in stoppage time that was saved by goalkeeper Ines Pereira.

The US started better in the second half but Andonovski was alarmed enough to call for Megan Rapinoe, the veteran replacing Sophia Smith just after the hour.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hasan Mahmud tested dengue positive
Afif joins national camp instead of taking off for Canada
CPA football tournament final held
Australia's Khawaja laments 'frustrating' ball change in Ashes finale
England draw Ashes
Qualification round of World Archery held
McCullum proud of how England stayed true to attacking plan in Ashes
USA survive Portugal scare to reach World Cup last 16


Latest News
Jatiya Party's politics was not right: GM Quader
UN encourages 'peaceful, credible, and inclusive' elections in Bangladesh
Cricketer Hasan Mahmud tests positive for dengue
Six fishermen missing as 5 trawlers capsize in sea estuary of Bay
20 killed in India crane collapse
Teachers call off protest after 21 days
Fugitive JMB member held in capital
Sheltering Bangabandhu's killers is shameful for US, Canada: Momen
Xi Jinping replaces leaders of China's elite nuclear force
Afif skips GT20 Canada due to visa complications
Most Read News
Popularise breastfeeding
Renovation works begin today
Third-party assignment of invoices, trade finance
Leave to appeal against legality of 290 MPs' oath dismissed
34 students arrested on intel info, remand to be sought: Police
Peter Haas holding meeting with CEC
Jamaat to hold rally in Dhaka on August 4
No more loose soybean oil from today
Delwar of NHA handed over to police for making huge wealth
US to send pre-election monitoring team in October
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft