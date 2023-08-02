Video
Mane's Bayern departure sad but for the best: Tuchel

Published : Wednesday, 2 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

SINGAPORE, AUG 1: Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel said Tuesday he was saddened that things didn't work out for Sadio Mane at the club but feels his departure is for the best.

The Senegal forward, who joined Bayern just 12 months ago, is joining the growing number of players heading to Saudi Arabia.

The 31-year-old is reportedly set to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr in a deal worth a reported $45 million.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Mane rued his departure, saying: "Leaving Bayern hurts me. I would have wished for a different ending."

Those sentiments were echoed by Tuchel when he spoke in Singapore on the eve of his side's friendly against Liverpool.

"We had a long, big hug and we both agreed that we don't like what's happening now, but we think it's for the best in this situation," said the Bayern coach.

"Sometimes things don't work out as everybody wants it to work out. In person I have always had a very good relationship with him and this will stay.

"I can totally understand that he feels hurt and I also wouldn't feel happy if things like this happened.

"Obviously it's something that we didn't bring into the full potential, which is my job and my responsibility, but in this particular situation, it was the best solution to untie the knot."    AFP


