Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 August, 2023, 3:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Marta in tears as Brazil World Cup hopes hang in the balance

Published : Wednesday, 2 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120

Marta in tears as Brazil World Cup hopes hang in the balance

Marta in tears as Brazil World Cup hopes hang in the balance

MELBOURNE, AUG 1: Football legend Marta was moved to tears Tuesday as the Brazilian reflected on her career and legacy on the eve of what could be her final Women's World Cup appearance.

Brazil face Jamaica in Melbourne in their final group match on Wednesday knowing they must win to guarantee they stay in the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

The 37-year-old Marta -- nicknamed "Pele in a skirt" by the late football great -- has already said this will be her last World Cup.

She is the all-time leading goal-scorer in World Cups, men's or women's, and if she adds to her tally of 17 she will be the first footballer in history to score at six World Cups.

"You know what's good? When I started there were no idols in women's football," she told reporters on the eve of the match with Jamaica, tears filling her eyes.

"How could there be if you didn't show women's football? How could I understand that I would reach the national team and become a reference point?

"Now I go out on the street and people stop me, parents say to me, 'My daughter adores you, she wants to be just like you.'"

Marta has spent a lifetime overcoming obstacles, from a childhood of poverty to sexism and, more recently, the worst injury of her career.

"It is logical that I am happy to see all this because 20 years ago, in 2003, nobody knew Marta," she added, looking back at how far women's football has come.

It is unclear if the attacker, who has never won the World Cup despite all her achievements, will start against Jamaica.

But she could be called off the bench by coach Pia Sundhage if Brazil are chasing the win they so desperately need to stay in the competition.

Jamaica are second behind Group F leaders France going into the last round of games, and won their first Women's World Cup game in history when they defeated Panama 1-0 last time out.

They were missing the prolific striker Khadija Shaw in the Panama win after she was sent off for a second yellow card in their opening 0-0 draw with France.

The 26-year-old Shaw, who scored 31 goals in 30 games for Manchester City last season, will be back to face Brazil and could have a major say in proceedings.

"She's a lethal weapon, she scores goals and is the leading goal-scorer in Jamaica," coach Lorne Donaldson said.
"She's a very good leader and an outstanding footballer."

Donaldson, whose side is ranked 43 in the world to Brazil's eight, said his team were the underdogs despite being in a better position to make it out of the group.

But he called his players "resilient", adding: "We know Brazil are going to come after us with everything they've got, but we have to be ready.

"We want to stay a little longer."     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hasan Mahmud tested dengue positive
Afif joins national camp instead of taking off for Canada
CPA football tournament final held
Australia's Khawaja laments 'frustrating' ball change in Ashes finale
England draw Ashes
Qualification round of World Archery held
McCullum proud of how England stayed true to attacking plan in Ashes
USA survive Portugal scare to reach World Cup last 16


Latest News
Jatiya Party's politics was not right: GM Quader
UN encourages 'peaceful, credible, and inclusive' elections in Bangladesh
Cricketer Hasan Mahmud tests positive for dengue
Six fishermen missing as 5 trawlers capsize in sea estuary of Bay
20 killed in India crane collapse
Teachers call off protest after 21 days
Fugitive JMB member held in capital
Sheltering Bangabandhu's killers is shameful for US, Canada: Momen
Xi Jinping replaces leaders of China's elite nuclear force
Afif skips GT20 Canada due to visa complications
Most Read News
Popularise breastfeeding
Renovation works begin today
Third-party assignment of invoices, trade finance
Leave to appeal against legality of 290 MPs' oath dismissed
34 students arrested on intel info, remand to be sought: Police
Peter Haas holding meeting with CEC
Jamaat to hold rally in Dhaka on August 4
No more loose soybean oil from today
Delwar of NHA handed over to police for making huge wealth
US to send pre-election monitoring team in October
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft