Wednesday, 2 August, 2023, 3:33 AM
Net savings certificates sales turn negative first time in FY23

Published : Wednesday, 2 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Correspondent

The Net sales of the national savings certificates (NSC) turned negative for the first time in the recently concluded financial year 2022-23 amid the government's discouraging measures on purchasing NSCs.

As per Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, the net NSC sales were Tk 3,295 crore negative in FY23 compared with Tk 19,915.75 crore positive in the previous financial year 2021-2022. Negative means payment on previous interest is higher than amount borrowed.  
The net sales of NSCs in FY21 and FY22 were Tk 41,959.54 crore and Tk 14,428 crore respectively. The net sales of NSCs witnessed a negative growth in FY23 due to a host of reasons.
The government chose to focus on repayment rather than borrowing funds through these instruments due to ongoing economic crisis. The move was taken to reduce high interest burden.

Consumers also faced challenges in meeting their daily expenses as commodity prices soared, making them less inclined to investing in NSCs. In FY23, the government borrowed Tk 80,858 crore against the repayment of Tk 84,154 crore in the period.

Initially, the government set a target of mobilising Tk 35,000 crore through the sales of NSCs in the current financial year to meet budget deficit, but the target was later reduced to Tk 20,000 crore.

A decline in interest rates and various requirements to provide documents also deterred people from investing in savings certificates, bankers said. On September 21, 2021, the government cut interest rates on all savings certificates by 1-2 per cent.

The introduction of a maximum limit and the mandatory inclusion of national identification documents during the purchase of savings certificates further exacerbated the decline, according to bank officials.

They said people were reluctant to disclose their income and identity when purchasing these certificates. The Bangladesh Bank has also made it mandatory to show proof of the previous year's income tax returns for the investment in savings certificates worth more than Tk 5 lakh.

To minimise payment on interest costs, the government now prefers borrowing from banks since interest rates on bank loans are lower compared to those on savings tools.

According to Bangladesh Bank data, the government borrowed Tk 1,24,122 crore from the banking sector in FY23, a substantial increase compared with Tk 59,833 crore borrowed in the previous financial year.

Of the total amount, the government borrowed whopping Tk 98,826 crore from the central bank and Tk 25,296 crore from the country's commercial banks in FY23.

Due to an increased credit demand in banks and non-bank financial institutions (NBFI) following the reopening of businesses after the Covid outbreak, banks also experienced a liquidity shortage situation.

The increased government bank borrowing exacerbated the liquidity stress in the financial sector. BB data showed that the amount of excess liquidity in the country's banking sector decreased to Tk 1.66 lakh crore at the end of June 2023 from Tk 2.03 lakh crore in June 2022.


