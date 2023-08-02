

Ventilation stack of RPNP has been installed



"After installation of the ventilation stack, which is designed for removal of excessive heat and moisture from the reactor compartment, the reactor building has reached the elevation of +99.500.



He continues "if we take into account the lighting rod arrester, it is now +101.000, being exceeded only by the 175-meter evaporation cooling towers", said Alexey Deriy, Director for Rooppur NPP Construction Project, according to a Rosatom press release.

The extremely difficult process of installation of the 67-meter long and of 100-ton weight structure took 8 hours to complete and a powerful crane was used for the installation purpose.



"Currently, works for installation of large-size equipment are underway at the Power Unit. In August, we will continue the installation of the passive heat removal system elements - one of the most important safety systems in the reactor building", he added.



Rooppur NPP is under construction at Ishwardi upazila of Pabna district. Two units of the project with a total capacity of 2,400MW electricity are being constructed under Russian design.



Each unit will be equipped with Generation 3+ VVER-1200 reactor that fully complies with all the international safety requirements. Fresh nuclear fuel for unit-1 of the plant is expected to arrive in Bangladesh by the end of September 2023.



The Engineering Division of Rosatom State Corporation is implementing the project as the General contractor, the release.



