Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 August, 2023, 3:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Ventilation stack of RPNP has been installed

Published : Wednesday, 2 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Special Correspondent

Ventilation stack of RPNP has been installed

Ventilation stack of RPNP has been installed

Rosatom, the implementing agency of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) has said on Tuesday that the ventilation stack of the plant has been installed in the designed position of the reactor building at Unit 1 of the mega plant successfully.

"After installation of the ventilation stack, which is designed for removal of excessive heat and moisture from the reactor compartment, the reactor building has reached the elevation of +99.500.

He continues "if we take into account the lighting rod arrester, it is now +101.000, being exceeded only by the 175-meter evaporation cooling towers", said Alexey Deriy, Director for Rooppur NPP Construction Project, according to a Rosatom press release.  

The extremely difficult process of installation of the 67-meter long and of 100-ton weight structure took 8 hours to complete and a powerful crane was used for the installation purpose.

"Currently, works for installation of large-size equipment are underway at the Power Unit. In August, we will continue the installation of the passive heat removal system elements - one of the most important safety systems in the reactor building", he added.

Rooppur NPP is under construction at Ishwardi upazila of Pabna district. Two units of the project with a total capacity of 2,400MW electricity are being constructed under Russian design.

Each unit will be equipped with Generation 3+ VVER-1200 reactor that fully complies with all the international safety requirements. Fresh nuclear fuel for unit-1 of the plant is expected to arrive in Bangladesh by the end of September 2023.
 
The Engineering Division of Rosatom State Corporation is implementing the project as the General contractor, the release.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD shares rises to 7.90pc of global RMG exports
Bangladesh Bank’s RTGS server glitch resolved
Net savings certificates sales turn negative first time in FY23
Ventilation stack of RPNP has been installed
AMANN Group delegation meets BGMEA President
Startup Summit to be held annually: Palak
BD to settle huge power bills ahead of national elections
Stocks witness up on large-cap vibe


Latest News
Jatiya Party's politics was not right: GM Quader
UN encourages 'peaceful, credible, and inclusive' elections in Bangladesh
Cricketer Hasan Mahmud tests positive for dengue
Six fishermen missing as 5 trawlers capsize in sea estuary of Bay
20 killed in India crane collapse
Teachers call off protest after 21 days
Fugitive JMB member held in capital
Sheltering Bangabandhu's killers is shameful for US, Canada: Momen
Xi Jinping replaces leaders of China's elite nuclear force
Afif skips GT20 Canada due to visa complications
Most Read News
Popularise breastfeeding
Renovation works begin today
Third-party assignment of invoices, trade finance
Leave to appeal against legality of 290 MPs' oath dismissed
34 students arrested on intel info, remand to be sought: Police
Peter Haas holding meeting with CEC
Jamaat to hold rally in Dhaka on August 4
No more loose soybean oil from today
Delwar of NHA handed over to police for making huge wealth
US to send pre-election monitoring team in October
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft