

AMANN Group delegation meets BGMEA President



Md. Shahidullah Azim, vice president of BGMEA, Md. Rokonuzzaman, managing director of AMANN (Bangladesh), Arshad Hassan, business development director, AMANN Group and Ehsanul Huq, commercial director, AMANN Bangladesh were also present at the meeting.



Since 1854, AMANN Group has been one of the leading international manufacturers of high-quality sewing threads, embroidery threads, and Smart Yarns. From universal sewing threads to highly technical special yarn, AMANN offers a wide range of various applications.

They discussed various issues related to the RMG industry, including the present situation of the sector, global market demand and trends, and current challenges and opportunities.



Highlighting the industry's increased focus on product diversification to secure sustainable growth, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said that Bangladeshi garment factories were opting for value-added products while investing in technology upgradation to enhance efficiency and productivity.



Md. Shahidullah Azim, Vice President of BGMEA, highlighted the present global apparel market and vision of Bangladesh's RMG industry, as well as the current BGMEA activities and future projects.



He also showcased the BGMEA Innovation centre, library, medical and day care centre and others.



Md. Rokonuzzaman, Managing Director of Amann Bangladesh pointed out that "we always have plans at the AMANN Group, especially for Bangladesh, since this is one of the strongest growing markets." �UNB



