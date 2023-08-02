Stocks witness up on large-cap vibe







The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), inched up 13.96 points, or 0.22 per cent, to close at 6,338.77. The DS30, the blue-chip index, increased 3.26 per cent to 2,160.67 while the DSES, the Shariah-compliant index, went up 2.96 per cent to 1,373.88.



Of the securities, 110 advanced, 60 declined and 170 did not show any price movement.

GREENDELT made the highest gain with an increase of 9.78 per cent. CANTEX was the highest loser, shedding 7.83 per cent.

BSC was the most-traded stock on the day, followed by SEAPEARL, FUWANGFOOD, JANATAINS and JHRML.



The CASPI, the all-share price index of the Chittagong Stock Exchange, attained 26.61 points, or 0.14 per cent, to close at 18,710.04.

Of the issues, 69 rose, 34 retreated and 67 did not see any price swing. BSS



