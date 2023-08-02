BD to shift from labor to tech-based economies: Palak







As the nation eyes an optimistic acceleration towards realizing the Smart Bangladesh vision 2041, the invaluable words and farsighted guidance provided by Guest Speaker at the session is expected to auspiciously transform the thoughts of the attendees, and reshape the idea surrounding the future of the nation among the future leaders.



Over 300 young students from various backgrounds pre-registered to be a part of the Masterclass, and were found exuberant at the arrangement.

Held at the GP House recently, the Masterclass saw the State Minister outlining the structure of Smart Bangladesh, its four core pillars - Smart Citizen, Smart Economy, Smart Government and Smart Society - and his expert opinion on how to make the most of the digital shift through acquiring apt skills.



He pointed out that even 18 years back, there had been lack of fast and affordable connectivity solutions in Bangladesh. But following the Government's steadfast approach, backed by GP and similar organizations' support, now there are over 127 million internet users in Bangladesh, enjoying seamless internet connectivity.



Addressing the Government's 'Triple A' strategy, Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP said, "Our objective has been to make internet and digital services affordable and available, and create awareness for it.



In the next 5 to 10 years, we will witness a rapid shift from labor-based economies to tech-based economies, and we must act immediately to align ourselves accordingly".



He further added, "Our objective now is to generate an innovation ecosystem in Bangladesh, where entrepreneurs and start-ups will thrive.



And the ground is ready, with investors from countries like USA, Japan, Singapore and India investing over USD 800 million in our market in the past 6 years.



The Government has also invested USD 50 million, as in the next 18 years, we want to create a knowledge-based economy, like Silicon Valley did in the past."



Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP thanked GP for the initiative, and congratulated the organization for sustaining strongly as the nation's connectivity partner.



At the event, GP CEO Yasir Azman sat among the mentees, as he proudly declared himself a student for the day.



"I believe that I also have many things to learn, and it is indeed a great opportunity for all of us to hear about Smart Bangladesh vision 2041 from one of the key policy makers of the concept, Hon'ble State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP himself", said Yasir Azman.



Hossain Sadat, Senior Director, Corporate Affairs; Farhana Islam, Head of Social Impact; Farhana Hossain Shammu, Program Lead of GP Academy and other respected officials from GP were also present during the event.



GP Academy is an online learning platform (www.grameenphone.academy) which is free of cost for all. The academy also periodically arranges physical sessions on contemporary topic relevant to career, freelancing, entrepreneurship along with 4IR skills.



