

‘Aviation will play vital role in making Smart BD’



"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working relentlessly for turning Bangladesh into an aviation hub as well as a developed country," he said.



He made the remarks while inaugurating the newly-built terminal bhaban of Jashore airport.

A total of Taka 32 crores have been spent for the construction of the terminal.



The State Minister said the incumbent government is developing every sector, including aviation, fisheries, livestock, education, agriculture, health and tourism sectors of Bangladesh, and thus, the government is lauded by the international community for it's tremendous development works.



The current government has increased investment in the aviation sector, he added.



Chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman presided over the meeting while State Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Swapan Bhattacharjee, Major General (Retd) Prof Dr Md Nasir Uddin MP, Kazi Nabil Ahmed, MP and Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry Secretary Md Mokammel Hossain, among others, were present. �BSS



