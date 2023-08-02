India’s boAt launches wireless earbuds Airdopes 411 ANC





The wireless earbuds has an active noise cancellation feature which remarkably reduces the outside noise Users can experience exclusive sound quality by using it, says a press release.



The earbuds offers an impressive 17 hours of continuous music playback on a single full charge, throughout its excellent battery backup With Bluetooth 5.2 technology, users can enjoy a seamless and exclusive music experience. Beside this user can control the volume with the touch gesture volume control feature.





The signature sound quality and lightweight design of this wireless earbuds add a unique dimension to the user's digital lifestyle User 's can collect this wirelss earbuds from any retail points nationwide, accompanied by a one year official warranty.



Dewan Kanon Founder CEO of DX Group said, our strategic emphasis on crafting digital lifestyle products that precisely cater to the dynamic needs of youth/young generation (Gen Z).



The diverse array of boAt's digital lifestyle gadgets boasts compelling features, showcasing top notch technology, poised to perfectly align with the lifestyle aspirations of the young generation.



Moreover, boAt offers 17 exclusive smart lifestyle gadgets, all equipped with attractive features and backed by a one year brand warranty, are available in all the retails nationwide plus eCommerce channels.



