LG Electronics brings Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer

LG Electronics Bangladesh, a global leader in cutting-edge technology, unveiled the highly anticipated LG Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer at an exclusive launch event held at the RANGS eMart showroom at Gulshan 2, in Dhaka on Monday.LG Bangladesh Managing Director Peter Ko, Consumer Electronics Business Head Ashiqul Islam, RANGS eMart Divisional Director Yeamin Sharif Chowdhury, RANGS eMart Executive Director Quazi Ashiq ur Rahman and RANGS eMart Sales Head Rashedul Islam attended the event.In a world where convenience and efficiency are paramount, LG Electronics is all set to revolutionize the way we dry our clothes with its cutting-edge technology.The LG Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer offers unparalleled benefits, including exceptional cloth softness, vibrant color protection, fabric preservation, and allergy defense.