

Southeast Bank holds Dua-Mahfil to observe National Mourning Day



Alamgir Kabir, FCA, Chairman, Southeast Bank Ltd presided over the Board Meeting, says a press release.



Chairman of the Southeast Bank Limited Alamgir Kabir, FCA including all participants observed one-minute silence to pay homage and mark the day of "National Mourning Day 2023" on the 48th martyrdom anniversary of the Great Architect of Independence and Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Prayers were offered seeking eternal peace of his departed souls, Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, innocent child Sheikh Russel and all martyred family members.



Bank's directors- Md. Akikur Rahman, M. Maniruz Zaman Khan (nominee of Bay Leasing & Investment Limited), Nasir Uddin Ahmed, Md. Rafiqul Islam (nominee of Asia Insurance Limited), Ms. Anjuman Ara Shahid (nominee of Single Click IT Solution (Pvt.) Limited), Independent Directors- Syed Sajedul Karim and Mohammad Delwar Husain attended in the meeting.



Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hussain, Managing Director and A.K.M. Nazmul Haider, Company Secretary also participated in the meeting.



The board members also participated in a discussion meeting where they highlighted on Bangabandhu's life and works.



