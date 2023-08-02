Video
Home Business

MBL donates agri machineries at Sindurpur, Feni

Published : Wednesday, 2 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142
Business Desk

MBL donates agri machineries at Sindurpur, Feni

MBL donates agri machineries at Sindurpur, Feni

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) donated agricultural machineries at Sindurpur in Feni. Five power tillers have been given to five farmers of the area from the special CSR fund of the bank recently, says a press release.

Hasne Alam, Deputy Managing Director and CBO of MBL handed over the power tillers to farmers as the chief guest.
 
Nur Nabi, Chairman of Sindurpur Union Parishad was present as special guest.

Farid Uddin Ahmed Bhuiyan, Head of Cumilla-Noakhali Region and SVP, Mohammad Shafruzzaman Khan, FVP and Head of Agriculture Credit Division of MBL, incharge of MBL Sindurpur Upashakha and farmers were also present on the occasion.

Md. Fardous, Azad Mia, Nizam Uddin, Abul Kashem and Md. Shahjalal were the farmers who were awarded the power tillers.


