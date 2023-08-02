

Shimanto Bank to provide donation for education



Under this agreement, Shimanto Bank will provide donation to Dipto Shimanto-Specialized Educational Institution from CSR fund, says a press release.



Rafiqul Islam, Managing Director and CEO of Shimanto Bank and Lt Col Md. Abu Sayed, PhD, AEC, Principal of Dipto Shimanto-Specialized Educational Institution signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

Senior officials from both the organizations were present in the signing ceremony.



