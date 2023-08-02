|
Shimanto Bank to provide donation for education
|
Shimanto Bank signed an agreement with Dipto Shimanto-Specialized Educational Institution for CSR Donation recently.
Under this agreement, Shimanto Bank will provide donation to Dipto Shimanto-Specialized Educational Institution from CSR fund, says a press release.
Rafiqul Islam, Managing Director and CEO of Shimanto Bank and Lt Col Md. Abu Sayed, PhD, AEC, Principal of Dipto Shimanto-Specialized Educational Institution signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.
Senior officials from both the organizations were present in the signing ceremony.