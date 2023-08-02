Dhaka Bank's EPS jumps 31pc in Q2'23







The lender's half-yearly consolidated EPS (earning per share) also rose more than 7 per cent to Tk 1.31 for January-June 2023, up from Tk 1.22 (restated) for the same period as a year earlier.



"EPS increased due to increase of interest income and decrease of provision against loans and advances as compared to the previous period," said the bank in its earnings note published on Tuesday.

Its consolidated net operating earnings per share was Tk 29.04 for January-June 2023 as against Tk (16.80) (restated) for January-June 2022 due to a decrease in the disbursement of loans and advances, an increase of deposits and borrowings as compared to the previous period.



The bank's consolidated net asset value per share was Tk 22.05 as on June 30, 2023, and Tk. 20.91 (restated) as on June 30, 2022.



The bank disbursed 6 per cent cash and 6 per cent stock dividends for the year 2022.



Listed in 2000, the bank's stock remained stuck at Tk 12.50 for the last few months.



