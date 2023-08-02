Eastern Insurance approves 22pc cash dividend







Eastern Insurance Company Ltd approved 22% Cash dividend for the Shareholders at its 37Annual General Meeting held at virtual platform recently, says a press release.The Chairman of the Board A.S.M. Waheeduzzaman presided over the meeting while Vice-Chairman Azmal Hossain, Directors Major (Rtd.) Abdul Mannan, Matiur Rahman, S.D Alam, Mujibur Rahman, Dr. Mohammed Mohsin, Mrs. Umme Kulsum Mannan, Rokeya Ferdous, Nahreen Rahman, Tajrina Mannan, Independent Director Mohammad Tofazzel Hossain, FCA , CEO (C.C) Md. Iqbal Mahmud, CFO Sujoy Kumar Biswas, FCA, Company Secretary(C.C) Shohel Mahamud and substantial member of Shareholders were present.During the meeting, Shareholders expressed their gratitude to the Board of Directors and the management for the consistent success of the company.