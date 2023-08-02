Video
Wednesday, 2 August, 2023, 3:31 AM
Home Business

Eastern Insurance approves 22pc cash dividend

Published : Wednesday, 2 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Business Desk

Eastern Insurance Company Ltd approved 22% Cash dividend for the Shareholders at its 37Annual General Meeting held at virtual platform recently, says a press release.

The Chairman of the Board A.S.M. Waheeduzzaman presided over the meeting while Vice-Chairman  Azmal Hossain, Directors Major (Rtd.) Abdul Mannan,   Matiur Rahman,  S.D Alam, Mujibur Rahman, Dr. Mohammed Mohsin, Mrs. Umme Kulsum Mannan, Rokeya Ferdous, Nahreen Rahman, Tajrina Mannan, Independent Director  Mohammad Tofazzel Hossain, FCA , CEO (C.C) Md. Iqbal Mahmud, CFO  Sujoy Kumar Biswas, FCA, Company Secretary(C.C) Shohel Mahamud and substantial member of Shareholders were present.

During the meeting, Shareholders expressed their gratitude to the Board of Directors and the management for the consistent success of the company.


