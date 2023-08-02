Video
Wednesday, 2 August, 2023, 3:31 AM
IBBL renamed as Islami Bank Bangladesh Plc

Published : Wednesday, 2 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Business Correspondent

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) has been renamed as Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC (IBB PLC), as per a circular issued by Banking Regulation and Policy Department (BRPD) of Bangladesh Bank on Monday to comply with the Company (Second Amendment) Act 2020.

This amendment requires banks in Bangladesh to change their company names and Articles of Association to include the PLC suffix, signaling that they are publicly traded corporations.

This move aligns with the amended Company Act of 1994, introduced in 2020, which mandates the use of PLC abbreviation for companies in the country.


