Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 August, 2023, 10:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Month of mourning begins today

Published : Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

The month of mourning begins today commemorating the brutal assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members on August 15, 1975.

The August 15 carnage is the ugliest chapter of the nation's history as the self-confessed killers not only assassinate the nation's founding father alone, but also killed 16 other members of his family, friends and relatives.

The nation observes with heavy heart the month of August as the month of mourning to recall the barbaric killing on 1975's 15 August.

The August 15 carnage martyrs included Bangabandhu's wife Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, his sons Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal and Sheikh Russell, daughters-in-law Sultana Kamal and Rosy Jamal, Bangabandhu's brother Sheikh Naser, brother-in-law Abdur Rab Serniabat, nephew and eminent journalist Sheikh Fazlul Huq Moni, Moni's pregnant wife Arzoo Moni and Bangabandhu's military secretary Colonel Jamil.

Bangabandhu's two daughters - incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana - escaped the planned assassination as they were visiting Germany at that time.

With the killing of Bangabandhu, the greatest Bangalee of all times, a pall of gloom descended and a sense of deep sadness spread among the people in the country and across the globe.

The world protested and condemned the killing, saying it is an irreparable loss to millions of people of Bangladesh.

The month of August is also black marked with another conspiracy of assassination. The nation cannot ever forget the heinous attempt of killing Sheikh Hasina through grenade attacks in 2004.

The vested quarter, who assassinated Bangabandhu in 1975, also tried to destroy Awami League (AL) by killing its president Sheikh Hasina with grenades on an anti-terrorism rally at Bangabandhu Avenue here on August 21 in 2004.

Sheikh Hasina narrowly escaped the attack suffering splinter injuries when 24 of her party men, including Awami League's women affairs secretary Ivy Rahman, were killed and 500 others injured.

Like in the previous years, different political and socio-cultural organisations, including ruling Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies have chalked out month-long programmes to observe the month of mourning.    BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Month of mourning begins today
Govt takes responsibility of transporting nuclear fuel from Dhaka to Rooppur
Fuel for RNPP to arrive in September: PM's Press Secy
PM’s upcoming Rangpur visit raises hopes and demands
FBCCI polls end smoothly
Don't be afraid of seeing movement: PM
Big loan defaulters spend hundreds of crores to stop repayment: SC
CEC holds closed door meet with Chief Justice


Latest News
First test images from Euclid space telescope unveiled
Month of mourning begins today
16 killed after girder launcher machine collapses in India
Brain fog and other long COVID symptoms are the focus of new small treatment studies
Moscow drone attack an 'act of desperation' by Kyiv: Kremlin
Death row convict in lawyer murder case held in Ctg
Myanmar junta extends state of emergency, delaying polls
Amnesty urges Bangladesh authorities to respect rights of protesters
HC asks authorities to from committee to stop spread of Thalassemia
Tamim returns home after medical treatment in England
Most Read News
BCL protests BNP’s ‘violence’
Nagad becomes BD’s fastest unicorn startup
FBCCI election today
34 BUET students arrested during Tanguar Haor trip on suspicion of Jamaat-Shibir ties
BNP's rally at Suhrawardy Udyan today, AL on alert
Probe report in BB reserve heist case on Sept 20
Attack on BNP leader Rahim Newaz in Natore, rally postponed
Bangladesh Jubo Arthonitibid Forum gets new body
Foreign observers sure about EC's capacity to hold next poll: Hasan
Sramik Dal leader Sabuj 'picked up' by plainclothes men
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft