Fuel for RNPP to arrive in September: PM's Press Secy







Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation, the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, or Rosatom State Corporation, is a Russian state corporation based in Moscow that specializes in nuclear energy, nuclear non-energy goods and high-tech products.



"The work of RNPP has progressed overcoming hundreds of obstacles and nuclear fuel for this plant will reach Bangladesh in September," Karim quoted Likhachev as telling the Prime Minister at their meeting.

The visiting Rosatom Director General informed Prime Minister Sheikhg Hasina about the development when he paid a courtesy call on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.



The meeting over, briefing reporters, Karim said, the Rosatom DG apprised the Prime Minister about progress of RNPP and they also discussed bout the RNPP's inauguration.



Sheikh Hasina thanked all concerned for taking forward the work of RNPP despite the Covid-19 pandemic and global crisis.

She conveyed her gratitude to Russia for providing technology and financial assistance to the project.



Recalling Russia's support and assistance during the great War of Liberation and in the reconstruction of Bangladesh after the war, Sheikh Hasina hoped that Russia's cooperation will continue.



Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman, Ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin, PM's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Senior Secretary of Science and Technology Ministry Ziaul Hasan, PM's Special Assistant Dr Shaheed Hossain and Bangladesh Ambassador to Russia Kamrul Ahsan were present.



Meanwhile, in a media release, Rosatom said during the meeting progress of Rooppur Nuclear Power Project implementation as well as issues related to the readiness of the project site for delivery of fresh fuel for Unit 1 was discussed.



"Jointly with the Bangladeshi colleagues we have reached one of the most important stages of the project implementation - delivery of fresh nuclear fuel to the NPP site", said Likhachev.



Rooppur NPP is under construction at Ishwardi upazila of Pabna district. Two units of the project with a total capacity of 2,400MWe are being constructed according to Russian design.



Each unit will be equipped with Generation 3+ VVER-1200 reactor that fully comply with the international safety requirements. The Engineering Division of Rosatom State Corporation is implementing the project as the General Contractor.



Likhachev said that the transition of the NPP under construction into a nuclear facility will make Bangladesh a member of the "nuclear community", the countries operating peaceful nuclear energy plant, the Rosatom release added.



Nuclear fuel for the Rooppur nuclear power plant (RNPP) will arrive in Bangladesh in September, Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said on Monday quoting Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev.Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation, the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, or Rosatom State Corporation, is a Russian state corporation based in Moscow that specializes in nuclear energy, nuclear non-energy goods and high-tech products."The work of RNPP has progressed overcoming hundreds of obstacles and nuclear fuel for this plant will reach Bangladesh in September," Karim quoted Likhachev as telling the Prime Minister at their meeting.The visiting Rosatom Director General informed Prime Minister Sheikhg Hasina about the development when he paid a courtesy call on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.The meeting over, briefing reporters, Karim said, the Rosatom DG apprised the Prime Minister about progress of RNPP and they also discussed bout the RNPP's inauguration.Sheikh Hasina thanked all concerned for taking forward the work of RNPP despite the Covid-19 pandemic and global crisis.She conveyed her gratitude to Russia for providing technology and financial assistance to the project.Recalling Russia's support and assistance during the great War of Liberation and in the reconstruction of Bangladesh after the war, Sheikh Hasina hoped that Russia's cooperation will continue.Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman, Ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin, PM's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Senior Secretary of Science and Technology Ministry Ziaul Hasan, PM's Special Assistant Dr Shaheed Hossain and Bangladesh Ambassador to Russia Kamrul Ahsan were present.Meanwhile, in a media release, Rosatom said during the meeting progress of Rooppur Nuclear Power Project implementation as well as issues related to the readiness of the project site for delivery of fresh fuel for Unit 1 was discussed."Jointly with the Bangladeshi colleagues we have reached one of the most important stages of the project implementation - delivery of fresh nuclear fuel to the NPP site", said Likhachev.Rooppur NPP is under construction at Ishwardi upazila of Pabna district. Two units of the project with a total capacity of 2,400MWe are being constructed according to Russian design.Each unit will be equipped with Generation 3+ VVER-1200 reactor that fully comply with the international safety requirements. The Engineering Division of Rosatom State Corporation is implementing the project as the General Contractor.Likhachev said that the transition of the NPP under construction into a nuclear facility will make Bangladesh a member of the "nuclear community", the countries operating peaceful nuclear energy plant, the Rosatom release added.