PM’s upcoming Rangpur visit raises hopes and demands







Among the demands of the northern regions people, implementation of the much-awaited Teesta Master Plan is on the top of the list as it may help the people to save the croplands from erosion and help them to grow much crops in future to eliminate their poverty and become self-dependent and solvent.



Besides, the demands which are being raised ahead of the PM's visit, are included upgradation of Rangpur Medical College Hospital, the most important hospital of the division, to 2000 beds, establishment of a medical university in Rangpur, formation of Rangpur Urban Development Authority, introduction of proposed economic zones in various districts of the division, establishment of a science and technology university, modernization of land ports, establishment of agro-based industries based on mango, potato and banana and re-launching the old industries, supply of gas through pipe lines in the northern districts, construction of international standard stadium, operation and modernization of Lalmanirhat airport, construction of flyovers to ease traffic congestion and conservation of various rivers and canals including Shyamasundari canal as reservoirs by dredging and ensure navigability of the waterways round the year.

Politicians, intellectuals and people of different classes and professions made this demand while talking to this reporter on the eve of the arrival of the Prime Minister.



During her visit, Sheikh Hasina will hold several meetings with the government authorities and address the Rangpur divisional public meeting of AL at the Rangpur Zilla School ground as part of launching its election campaign for the upcoming national elections.



Teesta Master Plan

"We had more than 30 bighas of lands. All our lands went to the river Teesta due to its erosion. Now we are crippled. We are now living a very difficult life with our children. It's our request to the Prime Minister to implement the Teesta Master Plan as soon as possible, so that we can survive from the river erosion," a 70-year-old Bablu Mia of in Ichli of East Gangachra in Rangpur said while talking to this correspondent.



Nazrul Islam Haqqani, president of Teesta Bachao Nadi Bacha Shangram Parishad told this correspondent that it is a struggle to save the livelihood of the Teesta basin. In the interest of this fight, Prime Minister has taken this initiative. We want PM to announce the Teesta Master Plan in a public meeting in Rangpur to save the livelihood. With this declaration ECNEC may inaugurate the implementation of this grand plan.



Rangpur City Corporation Mayor Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa, also Chief Adviser of the Teesta Bachao Nadi Bachao Sangram Parishad, said, among all the ongoing mega projects the most important is the implementation of the Teesta Master Plan. Here the sufferings of 20 million people of northern eight districts are involved.



Economic Zone

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took charge of Rangpur development on January 8, 2011. Rangpur region is no longer hungry like before. The poverty rate has also decreased. But no measures have been taken for mills, industrial factories. The demand of time is now for an economic zone.



President of Rangpur Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce Rezaul Islam Milon said, "There has been development during the tenure of this government, so expectations are high." There are 6 land ports within Rangpur district. Products cannot be imported directly from India, Nepal, Bhutan and other countries. He also said that 6 of the underdeveloped districts of Bangladesh are in Rangpur division.



Therefore, a separate industrial policy should be made here. Those who will set up industrial factories in Dhaka should arrange 10 per cent loan and those who will set up industrial factories in Rangpur the interest rate should be 4-4.5 per cent from banks. If 3-5 years VAT tax is exempted, Bangladeshi industrialists will build factories here, import and export to neighboring countries. As a result, employment will be created and government revenue will increase.



Modern railway station

Rangpur Railway Station is running under the old infrastructure and has not yet been upgraded to A-grade even after 79 years of establishment. This railway station of the divisional city is plagued with various problems. Through the construction of dual gauge and double line, this railway station will improve the communication throughout the country and the income of the government will also increase from here.



Sujan Rangpur Metropolitan President Fakhrul Anam Benju said, Rangpur railway station is running as normal. It is important to construct an urgent broad gauge line here. It is the need of the hour to start two more AC trains in Rangpur. Also, if two AC-equipped freight cars were introduced, it would be possible to exchange goods in different districts of Bangladesh. It will introduce a balanced system of products.



Rangpur Urban Development Authority

On June 8, 2014, a meeting of the Secretary Committee on Administrative Development was held at the Secretariat under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan. The meeting recommended the formation of Rangpur Development Authority and gave principled approval for the formation of self-governing bodies. At that time, in the light of the opinions from the Ministry of Public Administration and the Ministry of Finance, after scrutiny by the technical committee, the draft of the law for the proposed three authorities - Rangpur, Sylhet, Barisal - was formulated. Almost 9 years have passed after the approval of the Cabinet, but there has been no progress in the formation of Rangpur Development Authority and its activities.



Principal Khandkar Fakhrul Anam Benju, Rangpur Metropolitan President of Citizens for Good Governance (SUJAN), said, "The first condition of a modern city is environmentally friendly planned city management and implementation. I think it is the need of the hour to implement development authority to make Rangpur metropolis as an advanced civic facility, information technology and environment friendly. Through this, it is possible to involve backward Rangpur in the stream of development.



Re-opening of sugar mills

Abu Sufian, General Secretary of Shyampur Sugar Mill Employment Union, said that our demand to the honourable Prime Minister is that four sugar mills are closed in Rangpur division. With which nearly half a million people are directly and indirectly involved as workers, officials, farmers, and wage earners.



Livelihoods are threatened as hospitals are closed. Prime Minister is coming to Rangpur. We want him him to help us to save our livelihood by opening the closed sugar mills. We have already given memorandum through Commerce Minister, DC to collect the demand.



Emdadul Haque, President of Rangpur Sugarcane Cultivation Welfare Association, said that in our Shyampur, there is no such result in any other cultivation land except sugarcane. We are unable to cultivate sugarcane as the mill is closed. I am living a very poor life, our demand to the Prime Minister is to open the Shyampur sugar mill.



Restoration of Shyamasundari Canal

The more the delay in digging the Shyamasundari canal passing through Rangpur metropolis, the more uncertain the future of the divisional city of Rangpur will be. That's why the city mayor wants the Prime Minister to announce the implementation of Shyamasundari project.



Rangpur City Mayor Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa said that we cannot fulfill the expectations of the people of Rangpur due to budget disparity. In 74 square kilometers, Rajshahi City has been allocated TK 3.5 billion in 5 years.



And the 205 km Rangpur City allocation is only Tk 400 crore at the same time. That's why we are not able to meet people's expectations.



Shyamasundari canal is now standing at the throat of the people of Rangpur. If this canal cannot be dug and saved, then the future of Rangpur will become very sad. For this we have submitted a project worth TK 961 crore.



Construction of Rangpur Science and Technology University

After coming to power in 1996, the then Awami League government laid the foundation stone of Rangpur University of Science and Technology. A project director was quickly appointed.



The activities started with the office in Kerani Para of the city. No one can say when the foundation stone in front of collegiate schools and colleges was broken. However, the next government came and canceled the university project for purely political reasons.



The Act enacted for the establishment of Rangpur University of Science and Technology, remains only as an Act. Rangpur Science and Technology University is demanded by the huge population here.



Reopening of Lalmonirhat Airport

On March 13, 2019 Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman visited Serniabat Lalmonirhat Airport. After that he visited the entire airport with Air Force engineers and verified its feasibility.



He then held a meeting at the airport with senior officials of the army, air force and civil administration.



It was decided to start the abandoned airport as an aircraft factory in the first place due to the expansion of trade and economic development of the region. After the factory, flights will be launched for passenger transport.



Chilmari Port Modernization

On September 7, 2016, PM announced the reopening of the Chilmari Naval Port of Chilmari Upazila, which was closed due to the demands of the locals, in a public meeting in Chilmari.



According to the Prime Minister's announcement, the then Minister of Shipping Shahjahan Khan inaugurated the port on September 23 of that year. After 5 years, on July 8, 2021, the Eknek meeting approved the opening of the port.



The project was approved for Tk 235 crore. But since the acquisition of land required for the construction of port infrastructure has not been completed in these long 7 years, the development work has not yet started.



3rd tea auction market in Panchagarh



The third tea auction market is in the process of being launched in Panchagarh. Tea growers and tea stakeholders have demanded that it should be launched soon and the auction should be set at a minimum of Tk 200.



Tea cultivation started in Panchagarh in 2000 at the hands of Sheikh Hasina. Panchagarh is now known as the second tea region of the country.



Our Correspondent Shahidul Islam Shahid, from Panchagarh reports that the third tea auction market is in the process of being launched in Panchagarh.



The demand for setting up a university and medical college in Panchagarh is long standing demand.



Apart from this, there is a need to modernize Banglabandha Land Port, the only four-country port in the country, to create employment opportunities. It is necessary to construct a Y-shaped bridge at this place of Karatoa River at Auliar ghat of Boda upazila.



According to Kurigram district administration sources, as promised by the Prime Minister, the work of acquiring 11 acres of land to develop Chilmari port and make it an international standard port is nearing completion.



