

FBCCI polls end smoothly



Some 1,746 voters out of 1,954 of association group have casted their votes in the polls to elect their 23 representatives, according to the FBCCI Election Board. Around 89.35 per cent voters exercised their voting rights in the polls.



After completion of casting votes, the counting of votes were undergoing till the report is written.

According to the FBCCI Election Board, the election atmosphere was very peaceful and festive. After counting the votes, the election board chairman said that the results will be announced at night.



According to the FBCCI Election Board, there were a total of 1,990 voters initially in sector-wise associations. But after verification, some 1,954 voters were included in the final list for voting. Some 59 candidates - of them 23 each from two panels and three independent candidates - contested the polls.



The election was conducted by a panel of Election Board led by its Chairman A Matin Chowdhury. Two other members of the board were Shamchul Alam and MN Manjurul Haque.



Matin Chowdhury said that none of the voters complained about the election. The voters are allowed to cast their votes by matching their NID cards and signatures. So, none could exercise fake votes. Whenever we got some minor complaints, we quickly resolved those.



Earlier, the polling was held non-stop from 9am to 4:30pm on Monday. Elections for the posts of FBCCI President, Senior Vice-President and six Vice-Presidents will be held on August 2, 2023 by the elected directors.



Among them, 23 people are from the panel of businessmen's union council, 23 people are from the panel of combined businessmen's council and 3 directors candidates are contesting as independent candidates.



Usually, out of total 80 posts of the directors, 34 (17 from chamber group and 17 from association group) are nominated and 46 are elected (23 from chamber group and 23 from association group).



This term, the businesses are casting their votes only to elect 23 directors from the association group as the rest 23 candidates from the chamber group have been elected unopposed, according the sources at the FBCCI.



This year 16 directors from chamber group and 16 directors from association group have been nominated as two directors from each group were disqualified.



In Monday's election, Mahbubul Alam, the representative of the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is contesting from the panel named Sammilito Oikko Parishad and Mir Nizam Uddin Ahmed, a representative of the Bangladesh Electrical Association, is contesting from a panel named Sammilito Baboshayee Parishad.



As per the rules of the FBCCI, the next president will come from the chamber group, which is being led by Mahbubul Alam.

There are 2,500 voters this year from both chamber and associations groups.



Election of the Board of Directors for the term of 2023-2025 of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the apex organization of country's businessmen, ended peacefully on Monday at the Bangabandhu Inter-national Conference Centre (BICC) in the city.Some 1,746 voters out of 1,954 of association group have casted their votes in the polls to elect their 23 representatives, according to the FBCCI Election Board. Around 89.35 per cent voters exercised their voting rights in the polls.After completion of casting votes, the counting of votes were undergoing till the report is written.According to the FBCCI Election Board, the election atmosphere was very peaceful and festive. After counting the votes, the election board chairman said that the results will be announced at night.According to the FBCCI Election Board, there were a total of 1,990 voters initially in sector-wise associations. But after verification, some 1,954 voters were included in the final list for voting. Some 59 candidates - of them 23 each from two panels and three independent candidates - contested the polls.The election was conducted by a panel of Election Board led by its Chairman A Matin Chowdhury. Two other members of the board were Shamchul Alam and MN Manjurul Haque.Matin Chowdhury said that none of the voters complained about the election. The voters are allowed to cast their votes by matching their NID cards and signatures. So, none could exercise fake votes. Whenever we got some minor complaints, we quickly resolved those.Earlier, the polling was held non-stop from 9am to 4:30pm on Monday. Elections for the posts of FBCCI President, Senior Vice-President and six Vice-Presidents will be held on August 2, 2023 by the elected directors.Among them, 23 people are from the panel of businessmen's union council, 23 people are from the panel of combined businessmen's council and 3 directors candidates are contesting as independent candidates.Usually, out of total 80 posts of the directors, 34 (17 from chamber group and 17 from association group) are nominated and 46 are elected (23 from chamber group and 23 from association group).This term, the businesses are casting their votes only to elect 23 directors from the association group as the rest 23 candidates from the chamber group have been elected unopposed, according the sources at the FBCCI.This year 16 directors from chamber group and 16 directors from association group have been nominated as two directors from each group were disqualified.In Monday's election, Mahbubul Alam, the representative of the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is contesting from the panel named Sammilito Oikko Parishad and Mir Nizam Uddin Ahmed, a representative of the Bangladesh Electrical Association, is contesting from a panel named Sammilito Baboshayee Parishad.As per the rules of the FBCCI, the next president will come from the chamber group, which is being led by Mahbubul Alam.There are 2,500 voters this year from both chamber and associations groups.