

Don't be afraid of seeing movement: PM



"Don't be scared of seeing a little movement; there is nothing to fear as long as the people are with us ... we will not tolerate the arson-terrorism anymore. It will never be accepted," she said.



The premier made this remark while addressing a function organized to distribute the "Bangabandhu Public Administration Award-2023" in the city's Osmani Memorial Auditorium on the occasion of National Public Service Day.

She said, "We have no objection to any movement. But, we will not allow anyone else to play ducks and drakes with the fate of the people of our country."



"Remember one thing, those who didn't support us in our Great War of Liberation, the enmity in their minds has not yet disappeared," said Sheikh Hasina.



"But, we're moving forward and Bangladesh will continue to move ahead," she added.

The prime minister said it is normal that there would be problems in life, but the morale and power are required to overcome the problems.



"If we move with this power (morale), Inshaallah Bangladesh will move forward. I believe it," she said.

She also said the government is making arrangements for the livelihood of people from different classes, even downtrodden communities.



So misery regarding the commodity prices is almost not there in the rural areas, she noted.

Sheikh Hasina asked the government employees to stand beside the people, saying it is their responsibility to serve the people.



She, as well, directed the government officials to always find out innovative ideas and use these in their respective workplaces to take the country forward in the era of modern technology.



"There is much more innovative power among the young officers. Now, it is the age of new technology. When you discharge duty in your respective workplaces, always think about what innovations can be done and how the country can be taken forward further," she said.



The prime minister conferred the award on 28 officials and two government departments on the occasion of the National Public Service Day for their outstanding performance in different fields at the function.



The award is being given under different categories since 2016 to encourage efficiency, mindfulness and innovative efforts of the officials of the public administration in various fields.



The National Public Service Day is being celebrated every year on July 23. But the award ceremony was not held on July 23 as the prime minister was on an official visit to Italy in the early hours of the same day.



The recipients of the award can use the title BPAA at the end of their names. Each recipient was provided with a gold medal (weighing 15 grams) and a certificate with a state monogram as prize. Taka 2 lakh was given for individual contribution, while Taka 5 lakh for team contribution.



State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Public Administration Ministry HN Ashequr Rahman and Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain spoke on the occasion, while Public Administration Secretary Mohammed Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury delivered the welcome speech. �BSS



