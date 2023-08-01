Video
Big loan defaulters spend hundreds of crores to stop repayment: SC

Published : Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday expressed grave concerned over big loan defaulters spending hundreds of crores of taka to stop the repayment procedures while the poor had to go to jail for failing to pay back their loans only Tk 5,000 to Tk 10,000.

"Farmers are to go to jail for failing to pay back their Tk 5,000- 10,000 loans but big loan defaulters face nothing. The big loan defaulters spend hundreds of crores of money to stop repayment procedures," the three-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique came up with the observation while hearing an appeal filed by a Narayanganj-based businessman seeking to repay his loans to Sonali Bank.

According to the case statement, a loan of Tk 32 crore was taken from Sonali Bank's Motijheel branch by Fazlur Rahman and Co in 1997. The loan amount is now around Tk 150 crore with added interest. But they only paid
Tk 5 lakh.  
    
After the death of the company head Fazlur Rahman in 2017, Sonali Bank filed a case with the court for the repayment of the loan. With added interest, the loan amount increased to around Tk 150 crore.

The Appellate Division expressed dissatisfaction over the return of only Tk 5 lakh in 26 years against Tk 150 crore.
The Appellate Division dismissed the petition and ordered the company to repayment of the loan.

Earlier in February this year, Sonali Bank also filed a case in the money loan court against Keya Cosmetics Ltd and its directors for the recovery of defaulted loans amounting to over Tk 20 crore.



