CEC holds closed door meet with Chief Justice

Chief Election Commi-ssioner Kazi Habibul Awal on Monday held a closed-door meeting with Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique at the latter's Supreme Court office.Election Commissioner Begum Rasheda Sultana and a number of EC secretariat officials, including Secretary Md Jahangir Alam, were present at the meeting held between 1:30 and 2:00pm."It is a courtesy call as the chief justice is going to retire," Awal told reporters after the meeting that lasted for about 30 minutes."We had taken oath from the honourable chief justice. An election commissioner and I had worked in the judiciary for a long period of time. The chief justice will go into retirement soon.We don't know whether we can meet him again. That is why we have paid regards and expressed gratitude to him," the CEC said.However, the CEC did not reply to any further queries from the reporters.