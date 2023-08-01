Video
Tuesday, 1 August, 2023
Dengue: 2,694 more hospitalised, 4 new deaths

Published : Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The government has reported hospitalisations of 2,694 new dengue patients in a day, taking the overall tally of infections this year to 51,832.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease increased by four to 251 in the latest 24-hour count to Monday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

On Sunday, the authorities reported 2,731 new dengue cases, the highest in a day.

July has seen the highest number of dengue cases in a month at 43,854. The death toll this month is 204.

As many as 1,526 of the new cases have been detected outside Dhaka, but all four deaths occurred in the capital.

On Monday morning, 9,386 dengue patients were under hospital care around the country, and 5,011 of them were in Dhaka.
The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years.

Last year, hospitals up and down the country reported 62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the highest since the record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 1960s.

Banfrom over 100,000 dengue hospitalisation in 2019, which stands as the record number of cases in a single year. The official death toll that year was recorded as 179.

A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.

Most of the deaths caused by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh.    bdnews24.comgladesh witnessed



