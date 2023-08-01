Video
BNP on the brink of victory, claims Fakhrul

Published : Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Staff Correspondent

 
BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Monday, "We are on the brink of our victory, we will definitely win."

He said this at a public rally at Suhrawardy Udyan, organized by Dhaka North and South city unit protesting the "oppression" on the party leaders and workers during their Saturday's sit-in programmes.  
From the rally, the BNP did not announce any new political programme to topple the government.

Fakhrul Islam said that the next programme will be announced after discussing with like-mind political parties and alliances.
He said, "On behalf of government, Election Commission (EC) hired election observers to justify Awami League government and raise voice to hold 12th general election under this fascist government."  

Mentioning that, "Those hired election observers said, caretaker government is not necessary for free and fair elections in the country," Fakhrul said, "Who are you talking about caretaker government? You are hired."

He said, "This Awami League government came to power by deceiving the country's people twice without holding free and fair elections. However, it will not be possible this time."

Fakhrul demanded release of the recently arrested BNP leaders and activists, withdrawal of false cases filed against party men, and an end to torture and harassment.

Fakrul commented that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been giving false promise to public administration officials and by saying that to public administration officials not to be afraid of opposition party, people are with them"

"I clearly want to say it to the government officials that, Awami League has no support at home and abroad. Stop oppression, otherwise people will give fitting response." he added.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "We organized a small programme in front of all the entrance points of Dhaka. The worst thing happened to the programme that a freedom fighter, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy was beaten up. Later DB staged drama in their office."

Fakhrul alleged that, government again starts arresting BNP leader and activists indiscriminately.

Reiterating their party's demand for holding the next election under a non-party government, Fakhrul said they do not want any election under Sheikh Hasina and her government. "We want elections under a caretaker government.

If our demand is not accepted in a straight way, then it will be settled on the streets. We've come a long way and our victory is certain.


