Tuesday, 1 August, 2023, 10:38 AM
Kalurghat Railway Bridge

Renovation works begin today

Published : Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 210
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, July 31: The renovation works of the existing century-old Kalurghat Railway Bridge will begin from Tuesday, said Abu Jafar Mia, Chief Engineer of Bangladesh Railway (East).

The movement of vehicles over the bridge will be totally suspended for three months, he said.

The vehicles will cross the river by ferry service introduced by the Roads and Highways Department.

Bangladesh Railway appointed Max Infrastructure Limited as the contractor for renovation works of the bridge on June 18 last.

Following a tender process, Max Infrastructure Limited was selected as the lowest bidder and signed the contract with the Bangladesh Railway (East Zone).

The contractor will prioritize the repair of the bridge span and railway track to establish a direct rail link to Cox's Bazar by October.

Concurrently, the company will complete other works such as the road for vehicles and walkways within the stipulated time.

The project, valued at Tk 43 crore, aims to make the bridge suitable for heavy trains and vehicles.
He also said that the renovation works of the bridge will continue for 8 months.


