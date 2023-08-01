Video
New US visa policy should be applied on BNP: Quader

Published : Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Staff Correspondent

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister said on Monday that the new US visa policy should be applied on BNP as they are trying to obstruct election by resorting to violence and anarchy.

"BNP's recent political programmes are nothing but an obstruction to coming general election. The new US visa policy should be applied on BNP as they are trying to obstruct the election by resorting to violence and anarchy," Quader said at a press
Quader said, "We don't want clashes and we don't go to streets for that. Police will handle the situation and it is their responsibility. AL will also be on the street but changing its strategy."
"BNP leaders and activists will block all important entry points of Dhaka and try to disconnect the capital from other parts of the country. In this situation, should the police remain inactive? Police will definitely take action as it is their duty to protect life and property," said Quader.

In response to a query, he  said, "No foreigner has yet requested the government to dissolve parliament before election and formation of caretaker government. They have not agreed with the demands of BNP. That's why, the leaders of BNP are frustrated."

Regarding disclosing the video of Gayeshwar Roy's entertainment at the Detective Branch office, Quader said that there was nothing wrong to disclose the video.

"That was done by the detective branch officials. That's their work. That was not done by Biplab Barua or M.A. Arafat. Why he went there to have lunch? Was he hungry? We haven't taken meals for three days, but never eaten such meals that can create controversy," Quader said.

Regarding the statement of foreign diplomats, Quader said that they can only give statement, nothing else.

"A coup has taken place in Sudan recently. What could they do? They could only give a statement. They want peaceful election and we also want it. Our position is the same. If election cannot be held  peacefully  due to anyone else, they would be responsible."


