Tuesday, 1 August, 2023, 10:38 AM
Construction Of Kalurghat Bridge

Accord with Korean EDCF to be signed in September

Published : Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, July 31: The government is going to sign an agreement with the Korean financer Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) in September for construction of Kalurghat Bridge at Tk 14,000 crore.

The EDCF will provide Tk 7,000 crore and the government Tk 7,000 crore, said Engineer Gulam Mustafa, Prominent person of the project.

Development Project Proposal (DPP) of Tk 14,000 crore for Kalurghat Bridge has already been submitted to the Ministry of Railway by the appointed consultant.

According to Bangladesh Railway sources, the appointed Korean Consultant Yooshin Engineering Corporation has completed the DPP.

The same consultant also submitted the feasibility study report to the Director General of Bangladesh Railway on February 7. The Bangladesh Railway authority has already held several meetings over the study and the DPP.

According to Bangladesh Railway sources, the Consultant of Korean Company Yooshin Engineering Corporation began the feasibility study in December in 2021.

According to the DPP, the construction of the bridge will begin from January 2024 which will be concluded in June 2028, Railway sources said.

With the ECNEC approval, Bangladesh Railway will go for construction of the bridge. As per fresh DPP, the Kalurghat Bridge will be constructed a four-lane with one single deck.

Vehicular traffic movement will continue in two-lane road while the railway movement in the next two-lane road of the bridge.

Meanwhile, the Consultant had signed an agreement on October 22 last year with the Korean financer Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF).

Railway sources said, the government has undertaken the project to construct a bridgeon the river of Karnaphuli at Kalurghat point in order to facilitate the communication with Myanmar through Chattogram-Gundum Railway line.

The existing Kalurghat Railway Bridge, the only link between the southern region of Chattogram division on the bank of the river Karnaphuly with the rest of the country has now been dilapidated condition.

This 239m long bridge was installed as a simple rail bridge of steel structure between Janalihut and Gomdandi railway stations in 1930.

The bridge was commissioned for operation of trains in Chattogram-Dohazari section in the year 1931. Thirty-one years after its inauguration, considering the suffering of the people it was modified with decking and carpeting and turned into a rail and road-bridge in 1962.

This is now in dilapidated condition. The vehicles including the train are moving at great risk over this old bridge.

Meanwhile, new rail-plus-road bridge is going to cost almost 12 times the initial estimate because the authorities spent nine years doing multiple feasibility studies and designing and redesigning the bridge.


