System Analyst of Edn Directorate sentenced







Judge Shaikh Hafizur Rahman of Special Judge's Court -9 in Dhaka delivered the judgement in presence of the accused System Analyst Abul Fazal Md Belal.



The court sentenced the system analyst Abul Fazal Md Belal to four years imprisonment and fined Tk 50 thousand and his accomplice, Md Jashim Uddin, Assistant Liberian of Joynagar Hosaina Madrasha, to two years imprisonment and fined Tk 20 thousand.

The case statement is that the accused made a MPO sheet of ten teachers of Madrashas without any concerned official signature and seal through forgery and misappropriated one lakh ninety four thousands taka.



In this connection Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) Deputy Director Abdus Sattar filed a case with the Shahbagh police station on February 9 in 2015. ACC Deputy Director Helal Uddin Sharif submitted charge sheet accusing eight persons on August 1 in 2017.



