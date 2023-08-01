Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 August, 2023, 10:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

MPO Sheet Forgery

System Analyst of Edn Directorate sentenced

Published : Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Court Correspondent

A  Dhaka court on Monday sentenced a System Analyst of Education Directorate and his accomplice to different term imprisonment for making Monthly Pay Order (MPO) sheet of ten teachers through forgery.

Judge Shaikh Hafizur Rahman of Special Judge's Court -9 in Dhaka delivered the judgement in presence of the accused System Analyst  Abul Fazal Md Belal.

The court sentenced the system analyst Abul Fazal Md Belal to four years imprisonment and fined Tk 50 thousand and his accomplice, Md Jashim Uddin, Assistant Liberian of Joynagar Hosaina Madrasha, to two years imprisonment and fined Tk 20 thousand.

The case statement is that the accused made a MPO sheet of ten teachers of Madrashas  without any concerned official signature and seal through forgery and misappropriated one lakh ninety four thousands taka.

In this connection Anti Corruption Commission (ACC)  Deputy Director Abdus Sattar filed a case with the Shahbagh police station on February 9 in 2015. ACC Deputy Director Helal Uddin Sharif submitted  charge sheet accusing eight persons  on August 1 in 2017.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three die after consuming poison in Ashulia
Africa leaders give Niger junta week to cede power
Accord with Korean EDCF to be signed in September
System Analyst of Edn Directorate sentenced
HC orders policy to stop spread of thalassemia
BNP Natore leader Newaz allegedly assaulted by AL activists
Startup Summit to be held annually
14-party alliance to hold rallies from Wednesday: Amu


Latest News
Month of mourning begins today
16 killed after girder launcher machine collapses in India
Brain fog and other long COVID symptoms are the focus of new small treatment studies
Moscow drone attack an 'act of desperation' by Kyiv: Kremlin
Death row convict in lawyer murder case held in Ctg
Myanmar junta extends state of emergency, delaying polls
Amnesty urges Bangladesh authorities to respect rights of protesters
HC asks authorities to from committee to stop spread of Thalassemia
Tamim returns home after medical treatment in England
Man tortured for not working as 'drug carrier' in Lalmonirhat
Most Read News
BCL protests BNP’s ‘violence’
Nagad becomes BD’s fastest unicorn startup
FBCCI election today
34 BUET students arrested during Tanguar Haor trip on suspicion of Jamaat-Shibir ties
BNP's rally at Suhrawardy Udyan today, AL on alert
Probe report in BB reserve heist case on Sept 20
Attack on BNP leader Rahim Newaz in Natore, rally postponed
Bangladesh Jubo Arthonitibid Forum gets new body
Foreign observers sure about EC's capacity to hold next poll: Hasan
Sramik Dal leader Sabuj 'picked up' by plainclothes men
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft