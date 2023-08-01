Video
HC orders policy to stop spread of thalassemia

Published : Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday directed the authorities concerned to form a seven-member expert committee in order to formulating a policy to stop the spread of thalassemia, an inherited blood disorder.

The HC bench asked the committee to submit a report after collecting information over the issue within next 30 days.
It also directed the committee to submit a draft proposal before the court within six months.
The HC bench comprising Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Muhammad Mahbub Ul Islam gave the order after hearing on a writ petition filed in this regard.

The HC bench also ordered authorities concerned to launch of awareness-raising programmes among the public, students, government officials and those from other professions.

The HC bench also issued a rule asking the government to explain why it should not be directed to take effective steps to stop the spread of the disease and why information about the genetic disorder should not be recorded on marriage certificates.

Secretaries of the cabinet, the PMO, health, Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, law, and religious affairs have been asked to reply to the rule within eight weeks.

The Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh activist group filed a writ petition with the High Court on June 15, attaching reports on the disease published in different national dailies.

Appearing on behalf of the petitioner, lawyer Manzill Murshid said children born of carriers of thalassemia also contract the disease and need safe blood to be supplied regularly to stay alive. The process drains the parents of money, he added.

"The number of patients with the disease is rising due to a lack of awareness. So a government initiative is needed to stop marriages between carriers of the disease," he said.

According to medical journals published in the country, more than 18 million people in Bangladesh carry the disease, while around 7,000 children are born with the blood disorder.

Experts said half of the population might become carriers of the disease over the next 50 years if things are not swiftly brought under control.

According to a 2017 study, a Bangladeshi family has to spend Tk 150,000-Tk 200,000 on average for blood transfusions for a thalassemia patient.

Another treatment for the disease is a bone marrow transplant, which is extremely expensive.


