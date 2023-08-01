BNP Natore leader Newaz allegedly assaulted by AL activists







He was beaten and critically injured by AL activist Rashidul Islam Koyel and his followers, BNP alleged.



Rahim's son Rakib Newaz said his father was going from Panditgram on a rickshaw to BNP's district programme at Alaipur and when he reached Gurpatti, AL worker Rashidul and his associates attacked him.

NATORE, July 31: BNP Natore district unit's Member Secretary Rahim Newaz was allegedly assaulted by activists of ruling Awami League at Gurpatti area in Natore town on Monday morning.He was beaten and critically injured by AL activist Rashidul Islam Koyel and his followers, BNP alleged.Rahim's son Rakib Newaz said his father was going from Panditgram on a rickshaw to BNP's district programme at Alaipur and when he reached Gurpatti, AL worker Rashidul and his associates attacked him.