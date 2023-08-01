Startup Summit to be held annually





The first Bangladesh Startup Summit 2023 ended with the Inauguration of India-Bangladesh Startup Bridging Portal and multi-crore Fund for future entrepreneurs, showcasing the services of top startups in the country, 40 sessions in two days on fintech, Edtech, Healthtech, Agritech and the Youth Co lab ended with awarding the startup winners.



Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Advisor Salman Fazlur Rahman handed over the Youth Co-Lab Champion Palki Motors, first runner-up Dream Water and second runner-up WeGrow entrepreneurs at a city hotel on Sunday.





He further said that Startup Bangladesh is doing well.



Hopefully, good innovations and initiatives will come out in future. What our youth are doing is inspiring. Mentioning that the fiber optic cables are going to the district level, he also said that it will be possible to develop Health-tech, Agri-tech in the village.



ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak said that Bangladesh Startup Summit will be held annually with the consent of the Prime Minister.



While speaking as the President, he said that the PM has taken 3 important initiatives in the inauguration ceremony. She has promoted startups with inspiring announcements.



Our youth are doing very well with their innovative ideas. We are focused on building the pool of talent. I hope startups are the backbone of smart Bangladesh.



