Tuesday, 1 August, 2023, 10:37 AM
14-party alliance to hold rallies from Wednesday: Amu

Published : Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Staff Correspondent

Ruling Awami League-led 14-party alliance will hold rallies, protest marches and human chains from  Wednesday, AL advisory council member and 14-party coordinator and spokesperson Amir Hossain Amu said on Monday.

After holding a meeting of the alliance at his residence in the capital, Amir Hossain Amu said, "We will enter the field from August 2, to begin seven-day programme, subject to approval by the authorities."

He said, "We are noticing - BNP is speaking about changing the constitution. They want to disrupt  constitutional politics. However, we will accept the conditions given for fair and impartial elections. But if they want to change the constitution by disrupting law and order, we will not give them any chance."

Bangladesh Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon, General Secretary Fazle Hossain Badsha, Bangladesh Samyabadi Dal General Secretary Dilip Barua and other senior leaders of the alliance attended the meeting.


