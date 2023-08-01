14-party alliance to hold rallies from Wednesday: Amu







After holding a meeting of the alliance at his residence in the capital, Amir Hossain Amu said, "We will enter the field from August 2, to begin seven-day programme, subject to approval by the authorities."



He said, "We are noticing - BNP is speaking about changing the constitution. They want to disrupt constitutional politics. However, we will accept the conditions given for fair and impartial elections. But if they want to change the constitution by disrupting law and order, we will not give them any chance."

Bangladesh Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon, General Secretary Fazle Hossain Badsha, Bangladesh Samyabadi Dal General Secretary Dilip Barua and other senior leaders of the alliance attended the meeting.



