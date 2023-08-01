Video
Well-marked low over North Bay, ports advised to hoist Signal 3

Published : Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Staff Correspondent

The low pressure developed over North-West Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal coasts intensified into a well-marked low over central part of North Bay and adjoining area.
 
Same time, the axis of monsoon runs through Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, centre of the well-marked low to Assam across southern part of Bangladesh.

The monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate to strong elsewhere over North Bay, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin issued on Monday.

A Met office bulletin signed by its Meteorologist Md. Shaheenul Islam said that due to the well-marked low created over North Bay and adjoining area deep convection is taking place over North Bay.

Squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh. The Met office advised to hoist local cautionary signal no. three for country's maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra.

It also advised all fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay to come close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.

It also forecast light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country.

The bulletin said that the mild heat wave is sweeping over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna and Sylhet divisions and the districts of Chattogram, Chandpur, Cumilla, Noakhali, Feni and Bhola may abate from most places.


