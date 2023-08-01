

New navy chief pays courtesy call on PM



During the meeting, they discussed different issues, said Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon.



He said the premier congratulated the new navy chief by presenting a bouquet and wished his success.

