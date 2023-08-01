34 BUET students among 36 detained while touring Tanguar Haor







The police however did not clarify on what charges they were detained. No legal steps have been taken yet.



Rajon Kumar Das, additional superintendent of Sunamganj Police, said 36 tourists were detained for 'suspicious movement'.

Efforts are still ongoing to scrutinise the whole thing, he said.



According to locals, the BUET students went to Tanguar Haor around 7am on Sunday by boat. When they reached Natun Bazar on the Patlai River in the afternoon, a team of police on two speed boats obstructed them while they were heading towards Tekerhat tourist spot and detained the students and two boatmen-Ahadul Mia and Muhaddis Mia.



