Foreign observers sure about EC’s capacity to hold next polls: Hasan







"Election monitoring team came to meet me.



They asked various questions about the next election especially what's the government's preparations in holding the polls and the state of the Election Commission," he told journalists after a meeting with foreign observers at his secretariat office here.

US political analyst Terry L Easley and Irish journalist and Political Editor at EU Reporter Nick Powell and Election Monitoring Forum Chairman Abed Ali, its directors --Professor Dr Abul Kalam Azad, Dr Azadul Haque, Mohammad Iqbal Bahar and Awami League Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Aminul Islam Amin-- joined the meeting.



Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, said he apprised the observers that polls will be held under the EC and the current government will only play the role of facilitator.



After the announcement of election schedule, the government doesn't have any authority on those institutions concerned with holding the polls including field administration, police and public administration, the minister told the observers.



Without EC's permission, the government cannot transfer or take punitive measures against any officer during election time, he told the observers.



"I think they realized that it is possible for the Election Commission to hold a free, fair, neutral and beautiful election in light with the constitution. The government will play a minor role during the polls-time and the Election Commission has the biggest role," he said.



"They have known how much strong decision the Election Commission has taken in the recent times.



For example, though there was objection from the ruling party, the Election Commission cancelled the by-polls to Gaibandha-5.



Recent city corporation elections were held in a very much free, fair and neutral manner and voters' participation was over 50 percent," he said.



The minister said during a city corporation election, a candidate came under attack which was not admissible.



But the person, who attacked the candidate, was arrested along with his accomplices, he mentioned.



In Dhaka-17 by-election, all of those who harassed a candidate were arrested, he said.



Referring to West Bengal's local government election, he said over 50 people were killed in the election. BSS



