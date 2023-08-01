Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 August, 2023, 10:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Foreign observers sure about EC’s capacity to hold next polls: Hasan

Published : Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Monday said it seems that foreign observers are sure of Election Commission's capacity in holding a free and fair national election as per the country's constitution.

"Election monitoring team came to meet me.

They asked various questions about the next election especially what's the government's preparations in holding the polls and the state of the Election Commission," he told journalists after a meeting with foreign observers at his secretariat office here.

 US political analyst Terry L Easley and Irish journalist and Political Editor at EU Reporter Nick Powell and Election Monitoring Forum Chairman Abed Ali, its directors --Professor Dr Abul Kalam Azad, Dr Azadul Haque, Mohammad Iqbal Bahar and Awami League Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Aminul Islam Amin-- joined the meeting.

Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, said he apprised the observers that polls will be held under the EC and the current government will only play the role of facilitator.

After the announcement of election schedule, the government doesn't have any authority on those institutions concerned with holding the polls including field administration, police and public administration, the minister told the observers.

Without EC's permission, the government cannot transfer or take punitive measures against any officer during election time, he told the observers.

"I think they realized that it is possible for the Election Commission to hold a free, fair, neutral and beautiful election in light with the constitution. The government will play a minor role during the polls-time and the Election Commission has the biggest role," he said.

"They have known how much strong decision the Election Commission has taken in the recent times.

For example, though there was objection from the ruling party, the Election Commission cancelled the by-polls to Gaibandha-5.

Recent city corporation elections were held in a very much free, fair and neutral manner and voters' participation was over 50 percent," he said.

The minister said during a city corporation election, a candidate came under attack which was not admissible.

But the person, who attacked the candidate,  was arrested along with his accomplices, he mentioned.

In Dhaka-17 by-election, all of those who harassed a candidate were arrested, he said.

Referring to West Bengal's local government election, he said over 50 people were killed in the election.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New navy chief pays courtesy call on PM
34 BUET students among 36 detained while touring Tanguar Haor
Foreign observers sure about EC’s capacity to hold next polls: Hasan
JU employees go on hunger strike demanding job regularisation
Two detained over JU entry test forgery
JCI Dhaka Independent endorses Observer Desk
Lalmonirhat man tortured ‘for not working as drug carrier’
47 more C-19 cases reported


Latest News
Month of mourning begins today
16 killed after girder launcher machine collapses in India
Brain fog and other long COVID symptoms are the focus of new small treatment studies
Moscow drone attack an 'act of desperation' by Kyiv: Kremlin
Death row convict in lawyer murder case held in Ctg
Myanmar junta extends state of emergency, delaying polls
Amnesty urges Bangladesh authorities to respect rights of protesters
HC asks authorities to from committee to stop spread of Thalassemia
Tamim returns home after medical treatment in England
Man tortured for not working as 'drug carrier' in Lalmonirhat
Most Read News
BCL protests BNP’s ‘violence’
Nagad becomes BD’s fastest unicorn startup
FBCCI election today
34 BUET students arrested during Tanguar Haor trip on suspicion of Jamaat-Shibir ties
BNP's rally at Suhrawardy Udyan today, AL on alert
Probe report in BB reserve heist case on Sept 20
Attack on BNP leader Rahim Newaz in Natore, rally postponed
Bangladesh Jubo Arthonitibid Forum gets new body
Foreign observers sure about EC's capacity to hold next poll: Hasan
Sramik Dal leader Sabuj 'picked up' by plainclothes men
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft