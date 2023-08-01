JU employees go on hunger strike demanding job regularisation







Around 80 employees started their programme in front of the new administrative building at 9:00 am after completing 13 consecutive days of sit-in strike.



Sudhir Sarkar, an employee of university's Sheikh Hasina Hall, said, "A total of 142 employees have been working for 5 to 13 years at Tk 400 daily wage without any bonus or increment till now.

University authorities have not provided us with any effective or written assurance regarding the movement. For this reason; it has become mandatory for us to go on hunger strike."



JU Registrar (Acting) Md Abu Hasan said in this regard. "The university authorities requested the University Grants Commission in a discussion for regularisation of jobs step by step. But the Chairman assured sanctions to appoint some posts after discussing with other UGC members."



Meanwhile, a total of 17 protesters had fallen ill during the 13-day sit-in strike.



