Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 August, 2023, 10:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

JU employees go on hunger strike demanding job regularisation

Published : Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
JU Correspondent

The daily wage-based temporary employees of Jahangirnagar University (JU) on Sunday went on hunger strike, demanding job regularisation.

Around 80 employees started their programme in front of the new administrative building at 9:00 am after completing 13 consecutive days of sit-in strike.

Sudhir Sarkar, an employee of university's Sheikh Hasina Hall, said, "A total of 142 employees have been working for 5 to 13 years at Tk 400 daily wage without any bonus or increment till now.

University authorities have not provided us with any effective or written assurance regarding the movement. For this reason; it has become mandatory for us to go on hunger strike."

JU Registrar (Acting) Md Abu Hasan said in this regard. "The university authorities requested the University Grants Commission in a discussion for regularisation of jobs step by step. But the Chairman assured sanctions to appoint some posts after discussing with other UGC members."

Meanwhile, a total of 17 protesters had fallen ill during the 13-day sit-in strike.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New navy chief pays courtesy call on PM
34 BUET students among 36 detained while touring Tanguar Haor
Foreign observers sure about EC’s capacity to hold next polls: Hasan
JU employees go on hunger strike demanding job regularisation
Two detained over JU entry test forgery
JCI Dhaka Independent endorses Observer Desk
Lalmonirhat man tortured ‘for not working as drug carrier’
47 more C-19 cases reported


Latest News
Month of mourning begins today
16 killed after girder launcher machine collapses in India
Brain fog and other long COVID symptoms are the focus of new small treatment studies
Moscow drone attack an 'act of desperation' by Kyiv: Kremlin
Death row convict in lawyer murder case held in Ctg
Myanmar junta extends state of emergency, delaying polls
Amnesty urges Bangladesh authorities to respect rights of protesters
HC asks authorities to from committee to stop spread of Thalassemia
Tamim returns home after medical treatment in England
Man tortured for not working as 'drug carrier' in Lalmonirhat
Most Read News
BCL protests BNP’s ‘violence’
Nagad becomes BD’s fastest unicorn startup
FBCCI election today
34 BUET students arrested during Tanguar Haor trip on suspicion of Jamaat-Shibir ties
BNP's rally at Suhrawardy Udyan today, AL on alert
Probe report in BB reserve heist case on Sept 20
Attack on BNP leader Rahim Newaz in Natore, rally postponed
Bangladesh Jubo Arthonitibid Forum gets new body
Foreign observers sure about EC's capacity to hold next poll: Hasan
Sramik Dal leader Sabuj 'picked up' by plainclothes men
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft