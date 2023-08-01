Two detained over JU entry test forgery







Two successful candidates who came to take admission in two separate departments of Jahangirnagar University were handed over to police on Sunday as they failed to match their further scrutiny of handwritings during admission formalities.A detainee was identified as Ahnaf Shahriar, of Bogura, who was selected in entry test in the International Relations department.Another detainee identified as Foysal Ahmed, of Mymensingh, who was selected in entry test in the Law and Justice Department.Sources within the university said that they caught them as their handwriting mismatched on their answer script and admission form.Confirming the matter, JU Chief Security Officer Sudipto Shaheen said that both of them confessed to the authorities that they were involved with the forgery."A case was filed with Ashulia Police Station in this connection and handed over to the Police," he added.