JCI Dhaka Independent endorses Observer Desk

Tuesday, 1 August, 2023, 10:36 AM
Home City News

Published : Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

JCI Dhaka Independent has proudly partnered with Sukorma Foundation, Shono and ToguMogu in a successful project under "Sustainable Menstrual Hygiene and Mental Wellbeing" recently.

The programme was held at a Mohammadpur project office of Community Participation and Development (CPD), who are working on empowering economically distressed women from different regions of Bangladesh. The entire programme covered 40 women, aged 17-25.

The activities included an awareness session on Menstrual Hygiene by Dr Bilkis Akhter Loken followed by distributionof "Dola" an eco-friendly and reusable sanitary napkin from 'Sukorma Foundation'.

During the distribution time, Shaikh Suhana, Co-founder, Sukorma Foundation, had a short speech on the usefulness of "Dola" sanitary napkins being cost effective, user friendly, and can be washed and re-used for at least six months.

Menstrual cycles can be complex for women and often comes with common symptoms like irritability, depressed mood, anxiety, and mood swings.

To cater to a better mental health awareness, we also had a team from 'Shono' supporting with an expert psychologist, Tanzina Chowdhury and COO, Farhana Rumi who delivered speeches on general mental health issues of women during menstrual cycles.

She said "We had the honour of having ToguMogu as a community partner."

JCI Dhaka Independent local president Mukul Alam and executive vice president Marilin Ahmed also CEO of Shono, a mental health careline were present.


