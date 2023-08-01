Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 August, 2023, 10:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Lalmonirhat man tortured ‘for not working as drug carrier’

Published : Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109

LALMONIRHAT, July 31: A 25-year-old man was tortured and harassed by drug traders as he reportedly refused to work as a drug carrier in Lalmonrhat's Kaliganj upazila.

Besides, the accused drug traders recorded a nude video of the victim, Sumon Mia, 25, which went viral on social media.

According to the complaint and local sources, 2-3 months ago drug dealer Shahidul Islam Milon and his cousin Limon Mia offered Sumon to work as a drug carrier. They got angry when Sumon refused their proposal.

Sumon was picked up from the banks of Mondadighir in the Latabar area and then taken to Milon's house on Tuesday night (July 25).

Later, Milon along with his accomplice Rabiul, Mister and some others beat up Sumon and recorded a nude video.

They also threatened to spread the video on social media if he discloses anything about this.

When contacted, Milon said that he stopped the drug peddling about 10 years ago. Sumon was picked up by another drug dealer and beaten up.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New navy chief pays courtesy call on PM
34 BUET students among 36 detained while touring Tanguar Haor
Foreign observers sure about EC’s capacity to hold next polls: Hasan
JU employees go on hunger strike demanding job regularisation
Two detained over JU entry test forgery
JCI Dhaka Independent endorses Observer Desk
Lalmonirhat man tortured ‘for not working as drug carrier’
47 more C-19 cases reported


Latest News
Month of mourning begins today
16 killed after girder launcher machine collapses in India
Brain fog and other long COVID symptoms are the focus of new small treatment studies
Moscow drone attack an 'act of desperation' by Kyiv: Kremlin
Death row convict in lawyer murder case held in Ctg
Myanmar junta extends state of emergency, delaying polls
Amnesty urges Bangladesh authorities to respect rights of protesters
HC asks authorities to from committee to stop spread of Thalassemia
Tamim returns home after medical treatment in England
Man tortured for not working as 'drug carrier' in Lalmonirhat
Most Read News
BCL protests BNP’s ‘violence’
Nagad becomes BD’s fastest unicorn startup
FBCCI election today
34 BUET students arrested during Tanguar Haor trip on suspicion of Jamaat-Shibir ties
BNP's rally at Suhrawardy Udyan today, AL on alert
Probe report in BB reserve heist case on Sept 20
Attack on BNP leader Rahim Newaz in Natore, rally postponed
Bangladesh Jubo Arthonitibid Forum gets new body
Foreign observers sure about EC's capacity to hold next poll: Hasan
Sramik Dal leader Sabuj 'picked up' by plainclothes men
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft