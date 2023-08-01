Lalmonirhat man tortured ‘for not working as drug carrier’







Besides, the accused drug traders recorded a nude video of the victim, Sumon Mia, 25, which went viral on social media.



According to the complaint and local sources, 2-3 months ago drug dealer Shahidul Islam Milon and his cousin Limon Mia offered Sumon to work as a drug carrier. They got angry when Sumon refused their proposal.

Sumon was picked up from the banks of Mondadighir in the Latabar area and then taken to Milon's house on Tuesday night (July 25).



Later, Milon along with his accomplice Rabiul, Mister and some others beat up Sumon and recorded a nude video.



They also threatened to spread the video on social media if he discloses anything about this.



When contacted, Milon said that he stopped the drug peddling about 10 years ago. Sumon was picked up by another drug dealer and beaten up. UNB



