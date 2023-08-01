Video
Tuesday, 1 August, 2023
Manarat Int’l Univ 2nd convocation held

Published : Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Staff Correspondent


The second convocation of Manarat International University was held in a colourful manner at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) Navratri Hall in the city on Sunday evening.

The convocation was presided by the Education Minister Dipu Moni as the representative of chancellor of the university while former chairman of UGC and former vice-chancellor of Dhaka University Prof Emeritus AK Azad Chowdhury was present as the convocation speaker.
Congratulating more than two thousand graduates who participated in the convocation, the education minister said, we want our students to be pioneers in knowledge of science.

Motivated by honesty, humanity and patriotism, healthy in body and mind and energetic in action, they will devote themselves to the service of the country.

She said, since its establishment in 2001, Manarat University has been producing competent graduates by imparting quality education.

This university is playing a pioneering role in various fields including teacher training, matching education with needs, awareness and moral values.

She also said to the graduates that they should be prepared to face the challenges of the 21st century, build a knowledge-based society and become suitable for the fourth industrial revolution.

I hope you will face this challenge and establish yourself for future life.


