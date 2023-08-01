Now combating mosquitoes gets costlier







However, key reasons that the prices have shot up are because of zero monitoring and poor market regulation. Then there is the ravenous opportunist tendency by making the most out of people's misery. Moreover, a number of traders have been reported to be cheating buyers by putting fake and unreasonable price tags on products.



Increased demand and higher price of raw materials are two logical reasons behind price hikes, but what we are witnessing is an abnormally high rate of increase.

For instance, in city's Chawkbazar, more than 50 local and foreign brands and non-branded mosquito coils were available. Among them, prices of coils from most local companies range from Tk100-180.



While price of these coils in the wholesale market is between Tk 40 and 80, in retail markets each packet is selling from Tk100 to 250. And that's not all, price of mosquito nets have also gone up without a reason.



Some shop owners and retailers have tried to justify higher prices by parroting same old reasons - inability to open LCs and higher prices charged by wholesalers. Moreover, a group of importers who had brought in limited quantity of goods are also selling at double to the original cost.



Apart from the stated reasons, a section of sellers and importers have also indulged in a sick competition of hoarding mosquito coils including racket or killer bat, mosquito best killer, mosquito bulb and mosquito vaporizer.



The million dollar questions, however, is it the first time organized syndicates comprising of importers, traders, wholesalers and retailers have exploited on a public misery? Hasn't the same manmade artificial price hike resulted in immense suffering for the people with onion, rice, chilies to a spree of other essential commodities? And why our market regulators are repeatedly failing to fix and control prices?



To cut a long story short, whether it is a mosquito repellent, onion or whatever commodity, a large number of wholesalers and retail traders are constantly taking undue advantage of people's fear and subsequent surge in demand due to zero government supervision and traders' excessive greed for quick profits.



We are drawing urgent attention of legal and law enforcement authorities. Market authorities must immediately jump into action by fixing and regulating prices of mosquito repellents including, coils, sprays and nets.



This sinister trend of profiteering out of a health disaster must stop.



