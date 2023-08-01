Take actions to relieve traffic jam





Dear SirThere are some roads in Dhaka city through which some vehicles go straight and some go turning left. If any straight going vehicle stands blocking the left turn going road by crossing the marked demarcation during red traffic signal, all other left turn going vehicles cannot run due to the vehicle that blocks the left turn going road. During red signal period, lots of vehicles are bound to stand on the road creating heavy traffic jam and hundreds of commuters fall in a very measurable condition during this hot weather.I am a regular victim of this situation. If, the traffic division could take punitive action on the spot against the drivers of those straight going vehicles which stand by blocking the road during red traffic signal crossing the demarcation line it would definitely minimize the traffic jam in Dhaka city to a great extent. I, therefore, request the authority to think over the matter sincerely to reduce traffic jam and sufferings of commuters.Sharif Badrul Hamid (Badal)Jamuna Bank Limited