

Third-party assignment of invoices, trade finance



There is no policy of assignment of invoices of domestic transaction but Bangladesh Bank has issued a circular allowing assignment of export invoices to third party. BB has issued a circular 25 dt June 30, 2020, under the subject of "Export under open account credit terms against payment undertaking/payment risk coverage with option of early payment arrangement on non-recourse basis" is mooted as credit guarantee. The section 2 (c) read as "Payment undertaking/payment risk coverage from designated institutions abroad may contain option for early payment arrangement before maturity against the relative export bills/receivables". This will facilitate the 'factoring service' but BB has intention to secure overseas payment of export but not focuses on trade finance. In this policy, there is no legal certainty as to which national law applies when determining who owns a claim after it has been assigned in a cross-border case since there is no law or rule to regulate the transaction and particularly dispute settlement.



Factoring is a crucial source of liquidity for exporters as pre-shipment finance. According to the EU Federation for the Factoring and Commercial Finance Industry, factoring industry turnover represented 10.4 % of EU gross domestic product in 2016. In factoring, the exporter may assign its receivables to a factor - often a bank or non-bank financial institution - at a discount price and in return receives immediate cash. The factor will collect the money owed for the invoices on recourse (without risk) and non-recourse (risk of non-payment) basis. Factoring is an essential tool of financing SMEs throughout the world. An SME also needs immediate cash to pay its suppliers and also need immediate payment for their credit sales and get financial support through factoring.

Financial institutions are not willing to extend credit without collateral. Relievable in an asset and one of the financial collaterals provided by a borrower to a lender to secure repayment of, for instance, a loan. In the event that the borrower fails to meet its obligations and minimizes the risk of financial loss to the lender. In factoring, claims such as cash credited to a bank account, where the customer is the creditor and the bank is the debtor) or credit claims (that is, bank loans) can be used as financial collateral to secure a loan agreement (for example, a consumer can use cash credited to a bank account as collateral to obtain credit, and a bank can use a credit loan as collateral to obtain credit).



Usually exporters (assignor) wants to get a loan from a bank (assignee) to get working capital or expand their business, using theclaims it has against its customers as collateral. If the exporter goes bankrupt and cannot pay the credit back, the bank will be able to recover its debt by enforcing the claims that the exporter had against its customers.



Such a new type of securitization for FIs in Bangladesh can provide access to credit for exporters at a lower cost than bank loans. For banks, securitization is a way to put some of their assets to better use and free up their balance sheets to allow for further lending to increase their profits.



Such a securitization enables the assignor, called the 'originator', to refinance a set of its claims (for example mortgage loan payments) by assigning them to a special purpose vehicle (SPV), factoring company. The assignee then issues debt securities (e.g. bonds) on the capital markets, on the basis of the proceeds from these claims. As payments are made under the underlying claims, the factoring companies uses the proceeds it receives to make payments on the securities to the investors.



In case of other services such as credit card service proving company SPV (assignor) assigns its receivables arising from the use by customers of its in-house credit card to a (assignee), which then issues debt securities to investors on the capital markets. These debt securities are secured by the income stream flowing from the credit card receivables that have been assigned to the SPV. As payments are made under the receivables, the SPV uses the proceeds it receives to make payments on the debt securities.



In assignment, the third-party effects of claims are the basis of transfer of ownership of invoices for factoring, collaterization and securitization of right over receivables. The ownership elements or third-party effects of an assignment of claims is in general, who has ownership rights over a claim and, in particular, to (i) which requirements must be fulfilled by the assignee in order to ensure that the assignee acquires legal title over the claim after the assignment (for example, registration of the assignment in a public register, written notification of the assignment to the debtor), and (ii) how to resolve priority conflicts, that is, conflicts between several competing claimants as to who owns the claim after a cross-border assignment (for example, between two assignees where the same claim has been assigned twice, or between an assignee and a creditor of the assignor in the event of an insolvency).Ensuring the acquisition of legal title over the assigned claim is important for factors, collateral takers and originators, as other parties could claim legal title over the same claim.



There may be some other challenges of enforcement of assignments. In a situation of more than one claim of rights of assignee or third party would need to be determined which of the two rights (of the assignee or a third party) should prevail. Such a situation can potentially arise(i) if a claim has been assigned twice by the assignor to different assignees, or (ii) in the event of assignor insolvency, where the assignor's creditors will want to know whether or not the assignment was effective and (therefore) the assignee has acquired legal title over the claim. In both cases, the law applicable to the third-party effects will resolve the conflict.



Another challenge is agreement on applicable law for address the dispute. In domestic assignments of claims, the national substantive law is the one that will determine the third-party effects of the assignment of claims. However, in a cross-border assignment, several national laws can potentially apply and assignees need clarity as to which laws they must observe in order to acquire legal title over the assigned claims.



In order to address the challenges, in December 2001, the United Nations issued the Convention on the Assignment of Receivables in the International Trade, in which "assignment" is defined as "the transfer by agreement from one person ("assignor") to another person ("assignee") of all or part of or an undivided interest in the assignor's contractual right to payment of a monetary sum ("receivable") from a third person ("the debtor").



Financing the business particularly the financing of SMEs without fixed assets as collateral, the mechanism of financing is immediate cash credit (factoring), gain access to credit (collateralization), or optimize the use of their capital (securitization). The financing of domestic and international trade and regulating the bond market need regulation for facilitating assignment of receivables to third party. Bangladesh need law to regulate the financing mechanism in the domestic market and cross border market. The law and rule should determine the law of which country will regulate the transactions and dispute settlement.



The writer is legal economist



