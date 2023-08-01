

Industry-academia liaison to foster innovation



Developed nations like the United States, Germany, Russia, Japan and South Korea have shown how industry-university partnership has a revolutionary effect. Universities in these nations actively collaborate with companies to generate graduates who are prepared for the workforce through collaborative research initiatives, internships, and industry-specific curricula. This partnership encourages innovation, quickens the transfer of technology, and improves graduates' employability.



Universities in Bangladesh are very important for the production and spread of knowledge. They are the main suppliers of skilled labour for businesses. Universities should prioritize generating graduates with relevant knowledge, useful skills, and an entrepreneurial mentality. Universities may better match their training programs to business demands, provide internship and research opportunities, and link their curricula with industry expectations by forging stronger ties with the industry. This cooperative strategy will promote an innovative culture and provide graduates with the abilities they need to compete successfully in the job market. On the other hand, businesses in Bangladesh can collaborate with academic institutions to create industry-specific courses, support research initiatives, and offer internships. This collaboration not only raises the standard of instruction but also gives businesses access to the knowledge and resources of academic institutions. Investing in research and development (R&D) and working with universities may provide businesses with a competitive edge, promote innovation, and help them with their particular problems. According to World Bank research, a partnership between business and academics in Bangladesh has the potential to generate up to 1 million employment by 2030. By 2025, the Bangladeshi government wants to see R&D spending as a percentage of GDP rise from 0.2% to 1%. Collaboration between business and academics is seen to be a major factor in this rise. According to a recent poll by the University Grants Commission of Bangladesh, 80% of businesses think graduates lack the skills required for employment. Collaboration between business and academics can help address this skills gap.

Industry-academia liaison to foster innovation The Bangladeshi government has taken action to encourage this connection because it understands the importance of industry-academic cooperation. Particularly the UGC has been essential in writing letters to many ministries and businesses to promote cooperation. To encourage businesses to participate in R&D, the government should build innovation hubs, offer financial incentives for R&D activities, and promote such initiatives. Furthermore, by offering tax breaks to businesses that invest in R&D, allowing technology transfer, and encouraging entrepreneurship, authorities should prioritize cultivating a culture of innovation. Establishing a robust framework for intellectual property rights is crucial to safeguarding breakthroughs and encouraging cooperation between academic institutions and businesses. For research and development, the Bangladeshi government has budgeted $100 million during 2023-2024. The cash will be used to encourage innovation and boost industry-academia collaboration. In addition, the government has developed several innovation centres in Bangladesh, including the Bangladesh Science and Technology Park and the Bangladesh Innovation Centre. Universities, businesses, and government organizations can collaborate on research and development initiatives in these centres.



Bangladesh may learn from the effective models of industry-academia partnership found in South Asian nations like Singapore and India. Examples of efficient collaboration between academia, industry, and government include Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A*STAR) and India's Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). These approaches place a strong emphasis on cooperative research, technology transfer, and skill development, which has a considerable positive impact on the economy of each country. The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is one of India's top institutions for research and development. Over 38 laboratories and institutes are located throughout the nation thanks to CSIR. The CSIR works with businesses to undertake research, create new technologies, and generate skilled workers. The combined economic effect of the CSIR's research on the Indian economy is about $100 billion. Singapore's government supports research and development through the Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (ASTAR). Over 50 research centres and institutions make up ASTAR. ASTAR works with businesses to carry out research, create innovative technologies, and produce skilled workers. Over $40 billion in total economic effect has resulted from ASTAR's research on the Singapore economy.



By developing a specific platform for universities and companies to communicate and work together, the UGC in Bangladesh may further promote industry-academia collaboration. Regular industry-academia gatherings where opportunities and difficulties can be discussed, collaborative research projects can be started, and policies can be developed to enhance collaboration might be a part of this platform. Additionally, the UGC needs to finance joint research initiatives, encourage business alliances, and encourage student entrepreneurship. The UGC may make it easier for businesses and academics to work together by establishing a special website or gateway for business and academia. This website or portal could include details about businesses and academic institutions that are interested in working together, as well as tools like financing options and contract templates. Creating a database of collaborations between business and academics. This database might follow the development of joint initiatives and offer details on the advantages of cooperation for academic institutions and business sectors. Providing instruction on industrial collaboration to university academics and personnel. Topics including how to find possible partners, how to write bids, and how to oversee team projects could be covered in this course.



Collaboration between business and academics has a huge potential to boost Bangladesh's economy and close the skills gap. Bangladesh can increase its global competitiveness, create a highly qualified workforce, and encourage innovation through encouraging collaborations between institutions and businesses. To do this, colleges must concentrate on creating graduates who are prepared for the workforce, and businesses must actively collaborate with academic institutions to promote knowledge transfer and technology transfer. The UGC should play a key role in the creation of an enabling environment, the implementation of helpful policies, and the encouragement of collaboration. Bangladesh can set the stage for a prosperous future through effective industry-academia partnerships by taking inspiration from advanced nations and utilizing the experiences of other UGCs in South Asia.



The writer is a prominent educationist, researcher and technology expert and member of University Grants Commission of Bangladesh (UGC), Director of Bangladesh Satellite Company Ltd. (BSCL) and President of Education, Research and Development Forum Bangladesh (ERDFB)and

Vice-President, Amrai Digital Bangladesh



